ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A-G denies losing evidence in Adu-Boahene trial, calls claims baseless

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Social News Adu-Boahene at court premises
FRI, 29 AUG 2025
Adu-Boahene at court premises

The Office of the Attorney-General has strongly rejected allegations that crucial evidence in the Republic v. Adu-Boahene criminal trial has gone missing, insisting that such claims are baseless.

In a statement, Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai explained that the prosecution had, as far back as June 18, 2025, filed every document it intends to use in proving its case against the four accused persons.

According to him, the evidence on record includes contracts of sale, bank transfer records, bank account statements, company registration documents, property ownership records, purchase receipts, INTERPOL stolen vehicle reports, caution and charge statements of the accused, records of asset non-declaration, a flow chart tracing the movement of funds across several bank accounts, as well as testimonies from three prosecution witnesses.

He emphasised that certified copies of all these documents had been properly served on each of the accused persons.

“It is not even realistic that the documents could be lost so as to jeopardise the prosecution of the case,” Mr. Srem Sai stressed.

Providing an update on the progress of the trial, he disclosed that before the legal vacation on July 31, the first of the three prosecution witnesses had completed giving testimony and was cross-examined by lawyers representing three of the four accused persons.

The case is scheduled to continue in mid-October when the courts return from recess.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Adu-Boahene at court premises A-G denies losing evidence in Adu-Boahene trial, calls claims baseless

2 hours ago

Baltasar Ebang Engonga jailed Equatorial Guinea's sexy Baltasar jailed

2 hours ago

It’s in Bawumia’s DNA to lie anytime he speaks for about 5 minutes — Ebo Buckman It’s in Bawumia’s DNA to lie anytime he speaks for about 5 minutes — Ebo Buckman

3 hours ago

Eight persons who confirmed beating wanted Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each Eight persons who confirmed beating 'wanted' Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each

3 hours ago

Veteran journalist and seasoned political analyst, Kwesi Pratt Jnr I give big red salute to Mahama for not seeking third term — Kwesi Pratt

3 hours ago

‘Careless’ driver grabbed for knocking down 17-year-old girl ‘Careless’ driver grabbed for knocking down 17-year-old girl

3 hours ago

Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Oduro Osae MMDAs flout financial laws — National audit reveals

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We’ll restore workers sacked by NDC government – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapongs campaign NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia may be most visible but not widely accepted’ — Kwa...

3 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong camp NPP flagbearer race: Claim Bawumia has 41.7% ‘in waiting’ illogical — Kennedy Ag...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line