A-G denies losing evidence in Adu-Boahene trial, calls claims baseless

The Office of the Attorney-General has strongly rejected allegations that crucial evidence in the Republic v. Adu-Boahene criminal trial has gone missing, insisting that such claims are baseless.

In a statement, Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai explained that the prosecution had, as far back as June 18, 2025, filed every document it intends to use in proving its case against the four accused persons.

According to him, the evidence on record includes contracts of sale, bank transfer records, bank account statements, company registration documents, property ownership records, purchase receipts, INTERPOL stolen vehicle reports, caution and charge statements of the accused, records of asset non-declaration, a flow chart tracing the movement of funds across several bank accounts, as well as testimonies from three prosecution witnesses.

He emphasised that certified copies of all these documents had been properly served on each of the accused persons.

“It is not even realistic that the documents could be lost so as to jeopardise the prosecution of the case,” Mr. Srem Sai stressed.

Providing an update on the progress of the trial, he disclosed that before the legal vacation on July 31, the first of the three prosecution witnesses had completed giving testimony and was cross-examined by lawyers representing three of the four accused persons.

The case is scheduled to continue in mid-October when the courts return from recess.