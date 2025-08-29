ModernGhana logo
From Colonial Pioneers To Presidents: Rethinking The Northern Narrative

FRI, 29 AUG 2025

For decades, people from Northern Ghana have been unfairly branded with stereotypes --- warlike, uncivilized, uneducated, non-progressive. Yet history and reality tell a different story. From colonial-era pioneers like Chief S. D. Dombo and IGP Bawa Yakubu, to national heroes like Col. Zanlerigu and Salifu Dagarti, and modern leaders including Dr. Hilla Limann, Aliu Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Dramani Mahama, Northerners have shaped Ghana at every stage of its journey.

The Danger of Stereotyping
Stereotyping is a lazy way of thinking. It reduces complex individuals into simplistic categories, erasing the rich diversity of people’s lives. For Northerners, this generalization has led to stigmatization, discrimination, and misplaced prejudice. It has created invisible barriers in education, employment, and leadership, making some people from the North feel they must work twice as hard to prove their worth.

Stereotyping also fuels social division. It encourages an “us versus them” mentality, undermining national cohesion. Instead of seeing each other as partners in building Ghana, stereotypes drive suspicion and mistrust between ethnic groups.

The Reality of Northern Achievement

Colonial and Immediate Post-Colonial Contributions: Despite colonial neglect, where education and infrastructure were deliberately concentrated in the South, Northerners found ways to break through and serve the nation.

  • Political Trailblazers: Chief S. D. Dombo, a towering statesman, emerged as one of the most influential opposition leaders in Ghana’s early post-independence politics. His leadership of the Northern People’s Party and later role in opposition politics proved that Northerners were not only politically aware but also central to shaping Ghana’s democratic tradition.
  • Military and Security Service: Northerners made up the backbone of the colonial Gold Coast Regiment, serving with distinction in World War I and II. Their bravery later produced military officers like Colonel Zanlerigu, who rose through the ranks, and Salifu Dagarti, a bodyguard to President Kwame Nkrumah who gave his life protecting the President during an assassination attempt in 1964. Their sacrifices placed Northerners at the very heart of Ghana’s state-building process.
  • Law Enforcement Leadership: B. A. Yakubu (Chief of Gushegu) became Ghana’s first Northern Inspector General of Police (IGP), showing that Northerners could rise to the highest professional standards in law enforcement at a time when stereotypes said otherwise. His tenure set the pace for Northerners in national leadership roles.

Modern Achievements
Northern Ghana has continued to produce towering figures who have reached the highest echelons of public service:

  • Aliu Mahama (1946–2012): Ghana’s first Northern-born Vice President, serving under President John Agyekum Kufuor (2001–2009). His rise marked a significant moment of national inclusion.
  • Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: An accomplished economist, central banker, and Ghana’s Vice President under Nana Akufo Addo. His expertise has shaped financial reforms and economic policy, proving Northern intellect thrives at the highest levels.
  • John Dramani Mahama: A son of the North who rose through parliament, served as Vice President, and became the President of Ghana (2012–2017). His presidency shattered stereotypes that Northerners are “non-progressive” or incapable of leadership.

From politics to academia, business, and the military, Northerners have consistently demonstrated resilience, leadership, and vision.

The Human Cost of Stereotyping
When a young Northerner is told, directly or indirectly, that he or she is “less intelligent” or “less civilized,” it leaves scars. Many grow up battling low self-esteem because of labels they never deserved. Some internalize these stereotypes, while others channel their frustration into proving the doubters wrong. Either way, it places an unnecessary psychological burden on an entire group of people.

The Way Forward
Ghana cannot afford to sideline or stigmatize any section of its citizenry. National unity depends on embracing diversity and breaking down the walls of ignorance. Education, dialogue, and inclusive policies are crucial in dismantling stereotypes that hold us back. Above all, we must learn to see people as individuals, not caricatures of where they come from. Northerners, like all Ghanaians, deserve to be recognized not for the myths others tell about them, but for their own talents, achievements, and humanity.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary.

