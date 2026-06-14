The Blind Blame Trillionaire Musk, Skipping Capitalism?

Who are the blind and at which levels? No! I am not claiming Elon Musk is not blame worthy, but Capitalism must be much more guilty, so skipping Capitalism is what level of blindness, playing dumb, or even deaf? There is the repeated phrase of 'deaf, dumb, and blind' in the marvelous Quhr-aahn that may have multiple meanings, but even secular atheists may agree with some of my points. Wealth may be the lowest form of the major blessings, but wealth is not minor and by calling it 'major blessings' implies it has branches and I am not dismissing the importance. Musk rising to the Trillionaire status under the present conditions of the world have serious consequences to millions of people that the super blind cannot see. So there may be a group worse than those blaming only Musk. Economic injustices contribute to unnecessary sufferings of countless people, health problems, harder character challenges, and even premature deaths. If Capitalism is worse and 'thriving' or celebrated around the world by even the victims, then lack of knowledge may be part of the problem. How many media houses will 'report' on his new status without asking the relevant questions? Even publishing few of those who may blame Musk may be under diagnosis or under reporting.

Arguably, the whole world is under Capitalism, just directly and indirectly, and that partially explains how 'ignorant' humankind are. Iran is screaming, but was in bed with the u.s and was only cornered for a separation, divorce, or just avoiding a 'rape' in a messy relationship? China and Russia suffer through sanctions because they trusted or were in bed with Capitalist u.s . Even the so-called socialist European countries are pumping billions of Dollars to the u.s beyond the 'bodyguard' status of Nato, feeding the Capitalism that only enables Elon Musk and others, but contributing and ignoring the sufferings that their choices effect. Then the so-called religious Saudi Arabia and most of the middle east are not only strongly tied to Musk, but they seem to now submit to the u.s and Capitalism more than Allah (conscience), including on sins between creatures. Africa, the parents of humankind are not just capitalist leaning, but adoring the worst of Capitalist leaders and blind to how world capitalism contributes to the many rising problems Africa faces.

My point is 'who enabled Musk and Capitalism in the visible world? Unless God ends Capitalism and replaces it with much better system like Lovism, I cannot say God truly loves humankind or is raising his love for humankind. Indeed, we can argue it is humankind that are voting+ the questionable leaders and under confronting the narratives based on lies, misleading statements, etc. However, I do believe that God can facilitate change through strategic partnership of the 'best' and strategic punishing of the most guilty parties in swift ways. We are lucky to be getting some of the information, but can the needed information reach all or how many billions in timely manner? Can God facilitate high level actions, enough actions, not just words? Those who questionably believe 'God enrich whom he wills' may not know what 'exhort each other to truth' means where deceptions and other wrongs are vivid. As a baby or what age will you realize the wrongs of Capitalism? That is seeing or hearing at what level. You can then play along, resist at what level, or confront at what level? Playing dumb or speaking up also come in levels. The bosses at home or company level may not like those who speak up against the evil they deem their interest. So do not expect the bosses at the government level to like the truthful activists or those who challenge normalized evil. To thrive in a corrupt and brutal system like Capitalism, you will likely have to be corrupt and/or under confront the corruption or evil system. I am not saying all rich folks are corrupt, knowingly, but how many are unknowingly or indifferently corrupt? Both the rich and poor can be blind? Even the so-called seeing folks were blind, and may still be blind in which aspects? So the real question is are we tolerably or intolerably blind? Where we see, are we playing dumb+ in fear or speaking up with sincere Truth?

Musk becoming a Trillionaire may not change even five percent of his daily life, except how he may view others, including other billionaires... However, his targets and move can affect five to hundred percent of others daily lives, especially those who believe and/or live closest to the capitalist epicenter. Since we said the world is largely capitalist for now, it means he will affect the world, at least financially. Some may be highly blessed and may not be affected on health and character. Aĺthough I may laugh today more than Musk and many billionaires, the reality remains more wealth may help me and his move will probably affect me negatively, unless I get a raise somewhere else. On health, Musk may be able to jump higher than I do, because I am under arthritic attack and he may be under Ketamine. Where is the good God who can and is eager to give me perfect health even if I slept with capitalism for perhaps too long? Accept my repentance and raise your love for me and the trying with me. How many millions of 'poor' Kenyans+ can jump higher than Musk without ketamine, but how many of those are guilty in character, including supporting capitalism and under confronting evil? On character, Musk may be slightly braver than some billionaires, but why did he back down on the 'big beautiful bill'? I mean Musk may be murmuring against Trump and on many other issues for money, so I have the option of kissing the *** of president Barrow to Trump to have higher chances of big job offers, big contracts, or become at least a millionaire. May be devils love praises more than God and the Godly, but 'how long before God's help come' was reportedly sung by even the prophets of old. Since God's help is always varyingly present to the living, then when will God significantly raise his help on health, wealth, and character is more befitting. Unless I am healthy enough, how do I split my time on pursuing health versus wealth, versus character lifting of others if gratitude exists or has any meaning?

A group is one-eye means what to 'blind' in the title? A group says 'musk is hard working', as if hard work makes you a millionaire in which countries and by how long. Let's say you need five to fifty percent hard work to financially succeed in South Africa, Canada, and the U.S means places carry how much weight to financial success? Who was born white in South Africa may mean even race carries a percentage in secular or God's world of wealth, or why are blacks largely poor? I suspect Nelson Mandela and others are guilty capitalists who educated their children, refused mandatory education or allowed guilty parents to neglect children on even education. Then work and business opportunities in Capitalism, including regulations or the lack there of. So let say parents or states contribute to success should not mean you point to a 'successful' sibling and blame the 'unsuccessful' sibling. Contribute mean a percentage that is not necessarily one hundred percent and the 'unsuccessful' sibling may be 'guilty' of fighting capitalism or refusing to kiss a*s.

Even 'when' plays a part, or how is paypal doing then versus now? Don't feel bad if you ever bought from PayPal and enriched Elon . I can touch so many factors that may contribute to Elon's financial successes. Perhaps I will have to briefly explain the major ones and how it is tied to Capitalism.

Paypal was a partnership, but who had the idea versus money versus talent? Africans are largely terrible in valuing good ideas, largely terrible on just partnership, value experience over untested thinking/talent, and may over-value what the money/capital contributor deserves? So I task you to visit how Elon and others managed, to blame capitalism, and for humankind for having questionable parents like Africans on wealth. I am not claiming Africans are terrible on everything, but I am unapologetically claiming average Africans are terrible on wealth, from mindsets to actions. It does not mean you cannot find children of Africa of other races to be worse or great black Africans , but average means average.

PayPal was a service oriented business to the public, mass service; Tesla is a product oriented business, limited elite target; space X is a service oriented business, primarily government as target. This paragraph explains a big chunk of Elon's wealth, but also how capitalism largely works.

At PayPal, Elon and others served millions of people who may actually work harder than PayPal owners and workers. Since this was arguably his best human serving business, let us investigate but credit him well for giving many folks opportunities. Feel free to claim the percentage fees were rigged against sellers, which is transferred to the consumers; rigged against the workers until when? Did PayPal when Public (IPO) trading under Musk? I think stock buyers of certain companies are co-robbers in Capitalism, beyond insider trading malpractices. Certain companies may mean zero to 100 percent, because needy companies are hardly allowed to enter certain areas of the rigged system. If you are buying stock of a camera company because you want a culture of cameras and trust in that company, then what is stock buying for character versus wealth? Humans can make a needle with an eye big enough for an elephant or aircraft to pass through, so I think God can do similar. I mean Jesus (pbuh) may be right, rich folks are often guilty, but I do not want to judge, considering I want to be a millionaire. How much hard working stock buyers deserve versus workers, versus employers, versus workers of the stock market, versus the government? I want numbers from you, and there may be financial honesty in Jeffrey Epstein more than Trump, Musk, MBS, and many Capitalists.

Tesla is an elite vehicle that should be obsolete, but again that reveals God and/or humankind are not raising their enough love yet. Humankind should be flying tiny aircrafts that can take one person or maximum of two. I have other articles you can research on for details, including 'no more bridges and railways, let's fly...' Guilty Capitalism is holding us back in many ways, by refusing to invest in the best future and sometimes over investing in the wrong industries and technologies. Myself and others adored Tesla only in ignorance or compared to what lower blessings? Well, in 2008, President Obama forced us to bail out the 'hard working' auto industry as 'too big to fail'. I think putting those billions into personal tiny aircrafts was much better, but protecting guilty industries or companies is indirectly linked to Tesla and Capitalism. In which year Tesla exploded and/or was publicly traded is both relevant and irrelevant. Tesla may be better than many vehicles has nothing to do with our right to seek flying vehicles at a much cheaper rate and now. If they won't allow even BYD and others to compete, then more than Obama is 'protecting' which companies with lies or illusions? So many small American companies in aircrafts are ignored , denied funding, denied public trading opportunities, etc in the so-called competitive capitalism. Do you think they will allow a Chinese or Gambian company to sell human flying drones in the U.S if they deny BYD access? The gullible public who were told slavery was God's blessing, capitalism ìs the best, etc will accept in fear every excuse with five percent possible facts. The people are guilty-victims similar to how some slaves were guilty is not giving pass to the culprits. I warn and encourage those trying to free the people to be careful, because capitalists do kill to protect unjust 'financial interest'. We must still resist smartly and in masses, so that God may protect enough, give us leaps, or even end the respite of the capitalist world.

After Obama, Trump is the super capitalist or worse. Trump was against even the electric vehicle push until Elon supported him politically. About the one or few good things God is doing is exposing Capitalism much more through Trump. The problem is those in denial are blaming only Trump or only Musk with 'at least' mindset. Speaking of the ill of Biden, including to Musk, will only lengthen the article. We have many guilty billionaires who can bankrupt Tesla by providing flying vehicles that may be better than what China is offering, but it comes with risks. Even China is guilty of serving mainly the elite without reasonable timeline for the poor. If Iran or xyz makes Shaheed Drones for reportedly around 30K , then how many countries can make human flying drone or machine for under 10K or under thousand dollars? Drone plus weapon versus farmed hemp drone without weapon. The political leaders have fear and love control, control, control. The world of futuristic aircrafts is fearless and near zero control. I am not exaggerating the cost or technical possibilities. It is essentially an engine or motor, a good design, and the rest of the parts can be 3D printed or mass manufactured as molds with near zero cost. A teenager in high school should be able to assemble average aircrafts. Hemp plastic is a good example, but how humans still largely fear even hemp is explaining what percentage of humans have huge fear problems versus greed+. If seventy five percent to 100% of countries fully legalize hemp, and we have good regulations, we can farm enough hemp to make enough hemp plastic aircrafts for every adult within a year. We can train average people how to fly within days and automated flying is much safer than Tesla's+ self driving vehicles. Helping everyone own a personal aircraft, inadvertently bankrupting Tesla, is much smarter than crying over Musk becoming a Trillionaire. The problem is bad leaders, but since the leaders are largely voted, then the voters are not totally innocent. Who brought back Trump in fear versus financial greed over health and character? It is not true that average Americans are better than Trump, at least proportionately. Average or millions of Americans believe in Capitalism, including state deceptions of other countries as normal. How many millions of Americans just bought stocks or helped enrich Elon? Well, some rich folks in the Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, China, Saudi, etc also bought stocks and you know the effects go beyond persons and companies , but even states. Stocks are a combination of real and false value, something those with a masters degree in economics may not understand.

Space X is the final touch and my weaving touched on it. In a nutshell, PayPal or what made Musk a millionaire; Tesla significantly made him a billionaire or higher billionaire; Space X makes him a Trillionaire? Well, we cannot verify if the government directly gave Musk millions in his PayPal days, but we can reasonably assume they gave him/them millions of tax breaks then while over taxing a woman or teenager with two to three jobs. So the tax corruption in capitalism is very real. Arguing on false equal opportunities is tantamount to claiming the good whites who refused to own slaves rejected opportunity; or I should be a house negro or keep quite. A similar reality can be said about Tesla, or how many Teslas the government bought or facilitated, including how they fight competitors?

Space X received billions from the government even before going public trading. Remember, I mentioned Space X is primarily service and government oriented business. It essentially means the government is your number one customer, so you may bend over for the government and avoid criticizing the government for money. Going public simply means 'looking for co-robbers' in this particular case. After millions of people bought space X stocks, a new gamble started. You must reward those who bet, or gambling stops and affect the economy. It means Space X enters a new level of protection from government, a new level of co-robbing in very complex dynamics. It means many things to Musk, u.s , and Capitalism in the world of specious records. If the u.s was to spend ten billion dollars per year on space X, it must find ways to spend 11 to 15 or more billion dollars to effect more winners and losers in which percentages? Musk becomes a Trillionaire, millions shifted stock from which companies, millions bought stock from savings or inheritance+. A stock grows through largely selling a product or service...

Let us assume Space X as a separate company for the sake of exposing the government and the capitalist system. No product or service sale for three months means no stock growing and people will run away? This is why or part of the reason Space X must have sibling companies to trade well. Five percent growth from the sibling companies will stabilize stock selling or maintaining the 'hard working' capitalists on hope. Every six months or so, the government must now pump money on space X to protect not just a company or industry, but a culture or illusion. We must rob the tax payers and yet to be born ones to give to Elon as chief robber and the stock buyers as co-robbers. Then, you have the option to own slaves until slaves revolt enough; today, you have the option to buy stocks and vote + but when will the voters or politicians revolt enough? It is no longer just national, but international competition. Capitalism and the international economic system is corrupt to the core, has deceptions, and even the so-called winners barely study or understand the game.

Buying stocks of certain companies comes with limited financial risks, because they have government protection or respite. The weapon industry is a good example. Without wars, how can such industries or stocks grow? Some companies may invent questionable products, but governments and capitalism tend to invent questionable services and industries. Once such questionable exists, protecting them becomes crucial aspects of all money worshipping governments. Pornography is one good example. We must argue it in the name of freedom, but I assure you the present u.s government cares about money and control more than any meaningful freedom. They will occasionally sacrifice individuals, companies, or even industries at times if the evidence is overwhelming, but they will largely protect 'good slave drivers'. Musk is a 'good slave driver' in their books. You make them buy, they must work harder to replace; they win or lose between hopes, means more work in some ways: you invent something useful or useless, buying matters or is the fuel of capitalism and what types of wealth? The shift Space X effected has global effects.

The verdict on Capitalism: Everything has its time and it is overdue for capitalism to die, after suffering and killing so many innocent to questioñnable folks. If you were born under capitalism, it may be hard for you to fathom my position, but the time to ' repent, amend, and proclaim' is now. The delay is on God, not on me. I love the trying Americans more than Trump, Obama, Musk, etc combined and I have verifiable evidence of risking my life for your freedom+. We cannot judge anything, person, or group with one-eye. My position against capitalism is based on facts and alternatives like Lovism. I am not saying capitalism or the u.s is 100% evil, but that Capitalism is largely evil , intolerably evil, and refusing to repent with speed. The naive big mouthed folks among you may pinpoint to few good things capitalism seemingly did in this world, but that is tantamount to looking at your child with an F grade, but claiming at least s/he got question 35, 62, 67, etc correct. That is one-eye , you must also count the wrongs , and swiftly repent where possible. Saddam Hussein, Yahyah Jammeh, Hitler, and many guilty leaders did some good too, but your good deeds cannot justify doing terrible wrongs, refusing to repent, denying new needed blessings, etc. I am the first to admire some of the good of the u.s, including 'freedom of speech', but you seem to be losing even the good you were seemingly ahead of the world on. Some of the worst cultures and 'religions' had some good too, but we cannot focus on only the good or ignore the bad that includes 'sins between creatures'. As said, we must write a 'letter' to God: 'We do not care how much respite you may want to give to the devils, but please not at our expense.'. It also means you must repent or God/the Godly may punish you for sins between creatures, so it is a slightly risky position or 'letter'. Some of the religious+ illusions we inherited must be confronted with conscience and without exception. Saudi Arabia+ is indeed guilty of oppression beyond supporting world Capitalism, Elon Musk, and other questionable ways and people. I am like the spirit of Truth of our time that the beloved Jesus Christ talked about, or feel free to compete with me on truth. I am not interested in hurting even the animals of the u.s, Saudi, or any country; but any citizen that accepts the indoctrination of the majority can suppress the rights of the minority within a country in fear+; or the so-called 'national interest' of a country extends to deceptions, lies, or cruelties against an innocent person, then war, war, war. May God curse anyone, visible or invisible, who wants to harm me in any way, or try to take away my dues. I am the righteous minority who should and can defeat any guilty majority. We have a proportionate approach to even children, but we are no longer condoning any type of sins between creatures. We want to establish a worldwide culture of great cameras and may God curse anyone who tries to fight that in the name of privacy or any excuse. Of course, your private space is for you to decide, but public space demands public responsibility and even private citizens should be allowed to record what may help them or others. If you are not ready for such an age, then die or try going to a different planet with Elon Musk and which guilty parties, after robbing tax payers and those who blindly trust. Team conscience or God must have levels, and confronting the liars and cruel ones is a crucial level that need more people and great tools, fighting up to government eviĺ. May God conquer much more, give us unprecedented success, end lying and cruelty on earth, or at least protect me and my team of truthful. The u.s and the Arab world gave Musk billions of dollars, but ignore the poor and oppressed with chicken change? Well, those who gave him millions or thousands must still try to repent. Above all, I remind you leadership matters, and good regulations matter more than taxing the rich+.

Considering PayPal was partnership, and he was not the founder of Tesla or twitter, but bought them after opened eyes. As you get richer and older with connections, it becomes evident governments are the easiest ways to enrich folks in capitalism, including in poor Africa and rich u.s. So spaceX types of business is a no brainer for the rich and connected. Perhaps connections pays more than hard work in u.s and greater capitalism.

Elon Musk has long had global effects , but for how long? Musk is very similar to Trump, they know what the people want to hear, but I doubt their sincerity. Remember Trump on Assange, cannabis legalization, no more wars, etc but his actions speak differently. Remember Elon musk on freedom of speech when he was buying twitter and the censorship he now commits and/or supports in and beyond the u.s? Musk talks about AI beinģ truthful is vital, but will AI admit Capitalism is largely bad? Musk talks about work may become optional through AI, but certainly not under capitalist leaders. If Elon Musk falls by next week, only a big brick of capitalism falls, not even a pillar and does not guarantee your rising. To be honest, even if capitalism falls , the replacement matters much more. May God bless me and every good spirit. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.