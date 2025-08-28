Bono East Minister rounds up tour of Eastern enclave

The Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Francis Owusu Antwi, has concluded a three-day working tour of the eastern corridor of the region with a visit to the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality.

Prior to this stop, the minister had toured the Sene East and West as well as the Pru East and West districts. In Atebubu-Amantin, he interacted with staff of the municipal assembly, the two traditional councils of Atebubu and Amantin, and the Zongo Chief of Atebubu. He also visited the Atebubu Senior High School to monitor progress in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

Hon. Antwi urged the staff of the municipal assembly to put aside political partisanship and discharge their duties with professionalism. He also responded to some of the concerns raised by workers.

Addressing the Atebubu Traditional Council, the minister encouraged the release of land to individuals and institutions under the “Feed Ghana” agricultural initiative, which seeks to guarantee food security, raw material supply, and job creation.

He further disclosed that maintenance works on the Ejura-Atebubu-Yeji road have been awarded on contract, while inner roads in the municipality would also receive attention. He added that efforts were underway in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin to tackle the persistent water challenges in communities across the area. The minister also called on traditional leaders to play an active role in addressing the menace of Fulani herdsmen.

The Adontenhene of Atebubu and acting President of the Traditional Council, Nana Kwabena Kyere III, highlighted challenges including poor roads, lack of potable water, inadequate health and educational facilities, and insufficient street lighting.

The Zongo Chief of Atebubu, Sarki Dufaila Imoro Osman, proposed the creation of a “Greater Atebubu Region” to include the five districts of the eastern enclave of the Bono East Region, explaining that it would enhance accessibility among the districts.

Hon. Antwi also commiserated with the Zongo community following the passing of their late Chief Imam, Abdul Baki Imam Sani, two weeks ago after a short illness. He praised Sarki Imoro Osman for his exemplary leadership, which has fostered peace in his community.

The Queen Mother of the Amantin Traditional Area, Nana Serwa Bonsu, expressed dissatisfaction over the inability of the police to arrest attackers from the neighbouring Akokoa community. The dispute, centred on contested land, has been under litigation between the two communities. She warned that if authorities fail to act swiftly, her people may be compelled to resort to reprisal attacks, which could disrupt peace in the municipality.

In response, the Regional Minister appealed for calm and directed the Municipal Chief Executive, who also chairs the Municipal Security Committee, to initiate the appropriate steps to bring the matter to his attention for prompt intervention.

The minister was accompanied on the tour by Bono East regional executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress, led by Chairman Unas Owusu, as well as regional heads of institutions, security chiefs, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Thomas Masud Musa Ayaaba, Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Joseph K. B. Tang, and constituency executives of the NDC.