ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Business & Finance Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has called on customers of DStv and GoTV to turn off their subscriptions as pressure builds on MultiChoice Ghana to slash its rates.

The appeal comes on the heels of regulatory action by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, which earlier this month imposed a statutory fine of GHC10,000 per day on the pay-TV giant for refusing to submit required pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA).

The Ministry has also warned that MultiChoice could face suspension of its operating license if it fails to cut subscription prices by September 6, 2025.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPA, Kofi Kapito, rallied subscribers to back the campaign by disconnecting their subscriptions and sending a strong message to the company.

“The minister has a responsibility, but we, the subscribers, are more powerful. This is because this is a business transaction; they are selling, and we are buying. We are saying that their prices are high, but they haven’t been listening to us for years.

“By showing our displeasure by switching our subscription off to let them know that if they do not reduce it, we will keep disconnecting our subscription, it would not create the scene of government interference, or that the government is not happy with multinational organisations.

“But we, the consumers who subscribe to their business, are telling them that enough is enough. They have to listen to us, the subscribers, and reduce their price, because I make them make money,” he said.

The boycott call has intensified the standoff between MultiChoice and regulators, with public opinion now mounting behind consumer groups demanding fairer prices.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocation – Committee report Ridge hospital saga: There was no evidence nurse suffered fracture or dislocatio...

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to order – NPP tells Mahama Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to o...

1 hour ago

Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Akwatia by-election: ‘NDC intends to use national security to intimidate voters’...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah National Security protecting Kevin Taylor but arresting NPP members for minor of...

2 hours ago

Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov’t Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov...

2 hours ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will not interfere with Police work in Akwatia by-election — Asiedu Nketiah ...

2 hours ago

Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him

2 hours ago

UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns

3 hours ago

Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of women, children Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line