Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has called on customers of DStv and GoTV to turn off their subscriptions as pressure builds on MultiChoice Ghana to slash its rates.

The appeal comes on the heels of regulatory action by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, which earlier this month imposed a statutory fine of GHC10,000 per day on the pay-TV giant for refusing to submit required pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA).

The Ministry has also warned that MultiChoice could face suspension of its operating license if it fails to cut subscription prices by September 6, 2025.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPA, Kofi Kapito, rallied subscribers to back the campaign by disconnecting their subscriptions and sending a strong message to the company.

“The minister has a responsibility, but we, the subscribers, are more powerful. This is because this is a business transaction; they are selling, and we are buying. We are saying that their prices are high, but they haven’t been listening to us for years.

“By showing our displeasure by switching our subscription off to let them know that if they do not reduce it, we will keep disconnecting our subscription, it would not create the scene of government interference, or that the government is not happy with multinational organisations.

“But we, the consumers who subscribe to their business, are telling them that enough is enough. They have to listen to us, the subscribers, and reduce their price, because I make them make money,” he said.

The boycott call has intensified the standoff between MultiChoice and regulators, with public opinion now mounting behind consumer groups demanding fairer prices.