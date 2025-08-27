ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG

General News Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced a review of its guidelines on the importation and exportation of foreign currencies, allowing travellers to carry up to $10,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currencies without declaration.

The central bank said the move, which takes effect from September 1, 2025, forms part of efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering measures and regulate cross-border movement of cash.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 27, and signed by the Secretary of the Bank, Ms. Aimee V. Quashie, the BoG said the amended guidelines apply to all travellers entering or leaving Ghana by air, sea, land and any other exit points, as well as importers.

“Travellers carrying amounts above US$10,000 must declare such funds in full using the official Foreign Currency Declaration Form (FX-5) from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, indicating the source and purpose of the funds,” the statement added.

It further noted that inbound travellers with more than $10,000 must present proof of declaration from their port of origin, while outbound travellers with more than $50,000 are required to provide bank slips, forex bureau receipts, and other relevant documents to justify the source of the funds.

The guidelines also apply to importers, who must provide endorsed foreign exchange bureau receipts, bank slips, and valid import documents including a Commercial Invoice and Import Declaration Form (IDF).

The Central Bank cautioned that failure to declare funds, making false declarations or providing incomplete documentation will attract penalties such as seizure of the funds, fines, or criminal prosecution.

The central bank further cautioned that foreign currency cannot be transported through mail or cargo, stressing that any such attempt will lead to confiscation of the funds to the state.

827202521155-23041q5dcx-bog-guideline-review

827202521207-wcsevihutp-bog-guideline-review-

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, well stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitutio...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah Use only the cedi for local transactions — BoG cautions against black market, do...

1 hour ago

Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed

2 hours ago

A senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Samuel Afriyie KsTU lecturer cautions parents against rebuking children over poor BECE results

2 hours ago

Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, others in dollars prohibited — BoG Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, o...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini Bawumia is to be blamed for religious and tribal politics in Ghana — Hamza Suhuy...

2 hours ago

Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga

3 hours ago

Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for university–industry collaboration to make graduates more work-r...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line