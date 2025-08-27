Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced a review of its guidelines on the importation and exportation of foreign currencies, allowing travellers to carry up to $10,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currencies without declaration.

The central bank said the move, which takes effect from September 1, 2025, forms part of efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering measures and regulate cross-border movement of cash.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 27, and signed by the Secretary of the Bank, Ms. Aimee V. Quashie, the BoG said the amended guidelines apply to all travellers entering or leaving Ghana by air, sea, land and any other exit points, as well as importers.

“Travellers carrying amounts above US$10,000 must declare such funds in full using the official Foreign Currency Declaration Form (FX-5) from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, indicating the source and purpose of the funds,” the statement added.

It further noted that inbound travellers with more than $10,000 must present proof of declaration from their port of origin, while outbound travellers with more than $50,000 are required to provide bank slips, forex bureau receipts, and other relevant documents to justify the source of the funds.

The guidelines also apply to importers, who must provide endorsed foreign exchange bureau receipts, bank slips, and valid import documents including a Commercial Invoice and Import Declaration Form (IDF).

The Central Bank cautioned that failure to declare funds, making false declarations or providing incomplete documentation will attract penalties such as seizure of the funds, fines, or criminal prosecution.

The central bank further cautioned that foreign currency cannot be transported through mail or cargo, stressing that any such attempt will lead to confiscation of the funds to the state.