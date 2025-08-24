ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Four Hurdles to a Gold Medal Economy

Feature Article The Four Hurdles to a Gold Medal Economy
SUN, 24 AUG 2025

One: National Citizenry: Visibly ignored, abandoned, and dumped as a cause for all, some 100-plus free economies, dazed, mesmerized, and hypnotized by outside interests and influences, have let down the national citizenry. Failure to recognize the most valuable creative and entrepreneurial force of the nation, the economy on its knees, unless challenges are fixed over generational boundaries, big and small nations are doomed.

Symptoms:
Widespread unemployment rises as citizens feel disconnected from economic policies, leading to social unrest, reduced innovation, and stagnant growth in local businesses dependent on domestic talent and participation.

Brain drains accelerates with skilled workers emigrating, weakening the national workforce, eroding cultural identity, and diminishing tax revenues essential for funding public services and infrastructure development.

Corrective Measures:
Implement policies prioritizing citizen education and involvement in decision-making, fostering patriotism through incentives for local entrepreneurship to rebuild trust and harness creative forces for sustainable economic revival.

Establish generational programs for skills training and recognition of entrepreneurial contributions, ensuring big and small nations address external influences by empowering citizens to drive national economic agendas.

Two: Industrialization of a Nation: This will only start once the tidal oceans of SMEs are already established, as this is where the Godzilla-size global giants are raised. Nowhere else. Across 100 free economies in the hands of risk-averse, 99% job-seeker economic mindsets, with no SME creation experiences mandated for job creation. Applying their skills of games of theorems and advanced education of global political economies, they have blocked entrepreneurial input across political bureaucracies, and they have wasted all the required fertilization necessary to classify, manage, and upscale national SME sectors as drivers of the economy, and today, now lost and confused, in visible panic and in deep silence.

Symptoms:
Economic stagnation occurs as SMEs fail to emerge, resulting in high youth unemployment, limited job diversity, and overreliance on foreign corporations that extract profits without local reinvestment.

Innovation declines with bureaucratic barriers stifling startups, causing market monopolies by large entities, reduced competitiveness, and a silent workforce lacking motivation and skills for global participation.

Corrective Measures:
Reform bureaucracies to prioritize SME funding and training programs, reducing risk aversion through experiential education in entrepreneurship to cultivate a fertile base for industrial growth and giant enterprises.

Integrate entrepreneurial input into policy-making with upskilling initiatives, dismantling barriers to foster SME oceans that drive industrialization and restore confidence in free economies worldwide.

Three: Nation-building: This involves collaborative approaches, such as China's global Belt and Road Initiative, or study BRICS. Nevertheless, there are also 'seek and destroy' models that can be seen as a national sickness. History interprets these situations differently, and global indices often reflect varied perspectives. Any nation, regardless of its size, that once focused only on destruction, gradually ends up in self-destruction, no proof required.

Symptoms:
Internal conflicts escalate, eroding infrastructure and social cohesion, as destructive policies lead to isolation from global partners, declining GDP, and heightened poverty across affected populations.

Reputation damage on global indices worsens investment inflows, fostering corruption and instability, while historical grievances perpetuate cycles of violence and economic self-sabotage in nations of all sizes.

Corrective Measures:
Shift to collaborative models like infrastructure partnerships, promoting peace-building initiatives to replace destructive tendencies with sustainable development that enhances global standing and prevents self-destruction.

Encourage historical reflection through education and diplomacy, adopting inclusive policies that align with positive indices to foster unity and redirect focus from destruction to constructive nation-building efforts.

Four: National Scale Global Trading: Such dynamics only commence when the national citizenry is capable of standing up to the global age of competitiveness. This only happens when a nation's agenda of collaborative trade and commerce aligns a unified flow of goods and services with maximum productivity performance and profitability. Study the USA of the early last century, China a few decades ago, and watch India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, and notice the culture of diversity, tolerance, and collaborative attitudes. Africa cannot be ignored.

Symptoms:
Trade deficits grow as citizens lack skills for competitiveness, resulting in isolated markets, reduced exports, and vulnerability to economic shocks from uncoordinated goods and services flows.

Profitability suffers with low productivity, hindering global integration, as intolerance fragments commerce, leading to missed opportunities in diverse collaborations seen in successful historical examples.

Corrective Measures:
Cultivate citizen capabilities through training in competitive skills, aligning national agendas for unified trade flows that maximize productivity and profitability in the global marketplace.

Promote cultures of diversity and tolerance via policy reforms, emulating prosperous nations to foster collaborative commerce that enables effective global competitiveness.

Download a free 50-page analysis from expothon.com

The Five Steps for Africa: Transform the economic future by implementing key strategies that will shape the nation's prosperity.

ONE: Promote Entrepreneurial Mindsets: Encourage frontline economic development teams to embrace entrepreneurial thinking and recognize its historic role in shaping the future of nations. In contrast, the reliance on theoretical approaches has often hindered progress.

TWO: Cultivate Job-Creator Mindsets: Work with national institutions and government departments to foster an understanding and appreciation of the Mindset Hypothesis and the Anti-Job Creation Syndrome. This involves teaching the art of risk-taking, creation, and innovation, moving beyond mere business procedures.

THREE: Incentivize SME Growth: Implement tax breaks and streamline regulations to create a supportive environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This approach will help local economies thrive and counteract the limiting effects of a job-seeker mindset.

FOUR: Invest in Advanced Training Programs: Develop programs that equip the workforce for a competitive global age. These programs should blend explicit and tacit knowledge, particularly in innovation-driven industries, ensuring that skills in creation surpass mere compliance.

FIVE: Foster Public-Private Partnerships: Encourage collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to support grassroots prosperity. These partnerships can break the cycle of economic dependency by creating engines of growth driven by shared goals.

Why is Expothon Worldwide gaining global attention? An international platform for entrepreneurial innovation and authority on National Mobilization of SME protocols, now so focused on 100 countries. Why is it challenging to use immediately deployable methodologies for all massive SME sectors within the GCC, OIC, European Union, African Union, Commonwealth, BRICS, and ASEAN for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism as pragmatic solutions? Over the last decade, these insights have been shared weekly and reached approximately 2,000 selected VIP recipients, including National Cabinet-level senior government officials, across 100 free economies. This track record of expertise and trust forms the foundation of its proposed strategies.

Training Programs: While blending tacit and explicit knowledge, prepare workforces for the digital age, as this is where innovation drives prosperity. Public-private partnerships unite governments and entrepreneurs, breaking dependency cycles with shared visions. Entrepreneurial mysticism must ignite job-creator mindsets hidden across nations, fostering a culture where risk is celebrated, not feared. Tax breaks and lean regulations empower SMEs to flourish, countering the stranglehold of the job-seeker mindset.

The rest is easy.

Naseem Javed
Naseem Javed, © 2025

Naseem Javed, a Canadian born in a printing publishing family of small merchants, settled over two centuries surrounding the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, India. Educated and raised in Karachi, Pakistan, and arrived in Canada fifty years ago.. More He spent years at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics and learned how to create and develop global-stature organizations and events. Acquired global experiences, serviced dozens of Fortune 500 companies as a senior advisor over 25 years, and learned how to commercialize, monetize, and popularize complex ideas globally.

Later, in 2000, Naseem took a sabbatical when he noticed markets lost the art of value creation and adopted value manipulation when one-million-dollar turnover factories traded as 100-million-dollar operations in stock exchanges. He took all his high-value knowledge and experiences, placed them in a shoe box, and almost free for the world's 100 million Small and Medium Enterprises.

He developed The National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols. The rest is history. Now highlighted as a corporate philosopher, the Chair of Expothon Worldwide and recognized authority on new economic thinking, where the mobilization of small and medium business entrepreneurialism is tabled as the savior of already struggling economies.

Expothon has been sharing weekly information with some 2,000 senior officials at the Cabinet level in around 100 countries for the last 50 to 100 weeks. The narratives are an open challenge to current economic development and offer pragmatic solutions and new thinking on mobilizing the untapped talents of the national citizenry. He is a world-class speaker and author, gaining global attention. https://expothon.com/Column: Naseem Javed

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (56)

More

Top Stories

22 hours ago

Malik Basintale NDC wasted 30-year-old Malik Basintale’s true talent – Vormawor

22 hours ago

Its a devilish business — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mining "It's a devilish business" — Archbishop urges President Mahama to end illegal mi...

22 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu pays GH¢188,000 fees for 47 medical students in honour of late Mu...

23 hours ago

“GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPPs bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare “GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPP's bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare

23 hours ago

Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressur...

23 hours ago

Dont repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public Don't repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public

23 hours ago

Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professiona...

23 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – E...

23 hours ago

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter receiving his nomination forms at the party office in Tamale Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

23 hours ago

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line