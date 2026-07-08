'You have two months to achieve 20% progress or face termination' — Agbodza warns Have–Hohoe road contractor

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has issued a two-month ultimatum to Greenhouse International Development (GH) Limited to accelerate work on the 53.35-kilometre Have–Hohoe Road reconstruction project or face termination of its contract.

The project, which forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road Project, has been under construction for approximately 14 years but has made limited progress, with only 13 percent of the revised work programme completed.

During an inspection of the project on Wednesday, July 8, as part of his nationwide tour of road projects in the Eastern, Volta and Oti regions, Mr. Agbodza expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and warned that the government would take decisive action if the contractor failed to improve performance.

He directed the contractor to increase progress on the project to at least 20 percent within the next two months, stressing that failure to meet the target would leave the government with no option but to terminate the contract.

The Minister said the government remains committed to delivering critical road infrastructure on schedule and would continue to hold contractors accountable for delays that affect project delivery.

He noted that communities along the Have–Hohoe corridor have endured years of unfulfilled promises and deserve the timely completion of the road.

“If you are somebody born and you live on this corridor, you would have been tired of every government coming to say we are coming to complete this project. You have two months to bring your programme up to a minimum of 20 percent, or we would assume that after 14 years you are not capable of doing the work. It’s as simple as that,” Mr. Agbodza warned.