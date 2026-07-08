ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'You have two months to achieve 20% progress or face termination' — Agbodza warns Have–Hohoe road contractor

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
Headlines Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza
WED, 08 JUL 2026
Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has issued a two-month ultimatum to Greenhouse International Development (GH) Limited to accelerate work on the 53.35-kilometre Have–Hohoe Road reconstruction project or face termination of its contract.

The project, which forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road Project, has been under construction for approximately 14 years but has made limited progress, with only 13 percent of the revised work programme completed.

During an inspection of the project on Wednesday, July 8, as part of his nationwide tour of road projects in the Eastern, Volta and Oti regions, Mr. Agbodza expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and warned that the government would take decisive action if the contractor failed to improve performance.

He directed the contractor to increase progress on the project to at least 20 percent within the next two months, stressing that failure to meet the target would leave the government with no option but to terminate the contract.

The Minister said the government remains committed to delivering critical road infrastructure on schedule and would continue to hold contractors accountable for delays that affect project delivery.

He noted that communities along the Have–Hohoe corridor have endured years of unfulfilled promises and deserve the timely completion of the road.

“If you are somebody born and you live on this corridor, you would have been tired of every government coming to say we are coming to complete this project. You have two months to bring your programme up to a minimum of 20 percent, or we would assume that after 14 years you are not capable of doing the work. It’s as simple as that,” Mr. Agbodza warned.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kofi | 7/8/2026 5:11:20 PM

Good work, Road Minister. During the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia era, contractors take the money and don't care whether the work is done or not because the NPP politicians take their share from awarded contracts.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Govt will prioritise only 35 Agenda 111 projects — Health Minister

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza 'You have two months to achieve 20% progress or face termination' — Agbodza warn...

1 hour ago

1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — AIDS Commission 1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — A...

1 hour ago

Glikpome Basic School Headteacher found dead in Akatsi guest house Glikpome Basic School Headteacher found dead in Akatsi guest house 

2 hours ago

I dont think Dual Citizenship Bill will serve Ghana any better — Alfred Thompson I don't think Dual Citizenship Bill will serve Ghana any better — Alfred Thompso...

2 hours ago

Secretary-General of the GFL, Mr. Abraham Koomson Enforce anti-vigilantism law and disband NPP Lions security — GFL runs to IGP, P...

2 hours ago

One injured as Kia Rhino overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway One injured as Kia Rhino overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway

2 hours ago

Minority demands AGs removal over unconstitutional withdrawal of GH¢350m flood relief Minority demands AG's removal over 'unconstitutional' withdrawal of GH¢350m floo...

2 hours ago

I will win so dont contest again, I have provided 48 boreholes; my works are clear — Captain Smart tells Gomoa West MP 'I will win so don't contest again, I have provided 48 boreholes; my works are c...

3 hours ago

Justice of the Supreme Court, Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi Justice Yonny Kulendi reveals how some lawyers abuse appeals process, wants revi...

Just in....
body-container-line