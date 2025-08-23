ModernGhana logo
Religion: A System of Control Disguised as Salvation

Introduction
For centuries, religion has been presented as the ultimate path for humanity’s moral guidance and spiritual fulfillment. It is often framed as the only way to reach God, truth, and eternal life. Yet, beneath this noble appearance lies a more troubling reality: religion has been one of the most effective tools for dividing humanity, limiting personal freedom, and keeping people bound to systems of external control.

Human beings are spiritual beings having a physical experience — not the other way around. Our nature is rooted in divine consciousness, self-discovery, and connection to universal laws. However, this truth has been inverted. Humanity has been conditioned to believe we are merely physical creatures who may occasionally encounter spirituality through religion. This distortion has kept people dependent on institutions rather than awakening to their own inner power.

Religion as a Manufactured Tool of Division

One of the clearest signs that religion is not the pure spiritual path it claims to be is its reliance on division. Every major religion separates humanity into groups — Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Traditionalist — each with its own rituals, laws, and doctrines. Instead of uniting humanity under one Creator, religion categorizes people into opposing camps, often leading to wars, prejudice, and intolerance.

This fragmentation is no accident. Divided communities are easier to manipulate and control. Instead of one awakened humanity living by universal truth, the world is filled with competing factions, each defending their own “truth” while missing the greater reality of our shared existence.

The Contradiction of Natural Law and Religious Law

If religion were truly the highest path for human evolution, then each faith would provide its own distinct set of natural laws, human rights, and universal ethics. Yet, all human beings — regardless of religion — are subject to the same natural laws:

  • The law of cause and effect (karma).
  • The law of attraction and resonance.
  • The inevitability of time and death.

These principles govern everyone, whether Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, or atheist. Even man-made laws — imperfect as they are — treat people equally regardless of religion. Theft, corruption, and murder are condemned not because of religious affiliation but because of universal principles of justice and coexistence.

This raises a fundamental question: If natural law already applies equally to all, what unique value does religion truly provide?

The Theft of Childhood: Initiation Without Awareness

Perhaps the most silent crime of religion is its treatment of children. From infancy, children are initiated into religious systems before they are even capable of understanding themselves. Christians baptize, Muslims dedicate, Buddhists initiate, traditionalists indoctrinate — all without the child’s consent.

This process robs children of the chance to explore their own spiritual identity. Instead of learning to ask “Who am I?” and “Why am I here?”, children are handed ready-made answers. They grow up in predesigned patterns created by someone else, following rituals rather than discovering truth. This is not guidance; it is conditioning. It limits evolution by replacing self-discovery with obedience.

The Illusion of Separation from God

Every religion acknowledges one Supreme Being — God, the Creator, the Most High. Yet religion insists that God can only be reached through its own doctrines, priests, or rituals. This is a contradiction.

The Divine does not segregate blessings or punishments based on religion. Rain falls on Christians, Muslims, and atheists alike. The sun shines on all. When a person sins, the consequence is universal — not filtered through a denomination. Likewise, when someone seeks awakening, the reward is not determined by whether they followed one ritual over another, but whether they aligned themselves with truth and universal laws.

The separation that religion insists upon is therefore artificial — a human-made boundary around something that is naturally limitless.

Daily Life Exposes the Illusion

If religion were truly the dividing line of life, then societies would not function as they do today. Do we have separate Christian hospitals, Muslim hospitals, Buddhist banks, or Hindu transportation systems? No. Humanity shares the same schools, markets, financial systems, and governments. We eat the same foods — rice, maize, fish, meat — regardless of religion. The only differences are ritualistic or cultural, not existential.

This proves that, at the core of daily human experience, religion is irrelevant. Humanity already functions as one, despite the illusion of separation.

Spirituality: The Forgotten Truth

While religion limits, spirituality liberates. Spirituality is the inner recognition that:

  • Humanity is one family under natural law.
  • Love, compassion, service, and truth are universal principles, not religious ones.
  • Practices such as prayer, meditation, fasting, discernment, and intuition are not religious property but human tools for awakening.
  • Each child and adult has the right to discover their purpose without being confined to a doctrine.

Spirituality is not about rituals but about remembering who we are and why we are here.

Marriage and Parenting: Restoring the Balance

The family is humanity’s most powerful institution. When parents unite in love and respect, they have the responsibility to guide their children not into religious limitations but into spiritual awareness. Children should be raised to understand universal laws, unconditional love, and the freedom to explore truth without barriers.

Parents must teach children to:

  • Love without discrimination.
  • Give and serve without expectation.
  • Explore the world without fear or limitation.
  • Recognize that spirituality is natural and cannot be monopolized by institutions.

In doing so, families can raise a generation that is no longer bound by religious chains but free to evolve into their higher purpose.

Conclusion: Religion as a Scam Against Humanity

Religion has been one of the greatest systems of control in human history. By dividing people, stealing children’s freedom of discovery, and creating illusions of separation from God, it has kept humanity bound in limitation.

Spirituality, however, is the true essence of human nature. It unites rather than divides, liberates rather than controls, and awakens rather than conditions. The future of humanity depends on reclaiming this truth — raising children, building families, and living societies grounded in spiritual awareness, not religious dogma.

Religion may promise salvation, but spirituality gives freedom.

Eric Paddy Boso

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

