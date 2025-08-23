The Flag Can Now Fly: A Manifesto for the United States of Africa

There comes a moment in the life of every people when hesitation becomes betrayal. For Africa, that moment is now.

We have spoken of breaking colonial borders. We have envisioned economies that trade in dignity, not dependency. We have reclaimed our stories from foreign hands and entrusted them to our own voices. We have looked to our youth as the seamstresses of the future, threading the needle with courage and innovation. We have prepared the loom.

Now, the flag can fly.

Not a flag of a single colour, but of many woven from the rich cloth of our histories, dyed in the blood of our struggles, and stitched with the golden thread of unity. It will not erase our cultures; it will harmonize them. It will not silence our languages; it will make them sing in chorus.

A United States of Africa is not a slogan to be worn like a campaign badge. It is a covenant between farmer and scientist, artist and engineer, market trader and policymaker, village and metropolis, diaspora and homeland. It is a commitment to defend one another, prosper together, and dream without borders.

But a dream without action is a lullaby for the complacent. Action must be our language:

Politically, we must dismantle barriers to movement, trade, and citizenship within our continent.

Economically, we must invest in regional production, value addition, and shared infrastructure that serves Africans first.

Culturally, we must teach our children the full breadth of African history, celebrate our own literature, film, and music, and ensure our media reflects the truth of our lives.

Digitally, we must equip our youth to lead the innovation race, connecting Africa’s 1.4 billion voices into one powerful chorus.

We will not agree on everything, unity is not uniformity. But the disagreements of brothers and sisters are different from the decrees of strangers. Our destiny will be negotiated in African tongues, not dictated in foreign accents.

The colonial map was drawn in Berlin in 1884 without a single African at the table. The map of the future must be drawn in Addis Ababa, Dakar, Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Cairo at a table where every seat is African.

We stand at the shore of a vast ocean of possibility. The ships are ready, the sails are cut, the wind is rising. We need only to step aboard together.