ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 23 Aug 2025 Feature Article

The Flag Can Now Fly: A Manifesto for the United States of Africa

The Flag Can Now Fly: A Manifesto for the United States of Africa

There comes a moment in the life of every people when hesitation becomes betrayal. For Africa, that moment is now.

We have spoken of breaking colonial borders. We have envisioned economies that trade in dignity, not dependency. We have reclaimed our stories from foreign hands and entrusted them to our own voices. We have looked to our youth as the seamstresses of the future, threading the needle with courage and innovation. We have prepared the loom.

Now, the flag can fly.
Not a flag of a single colour, but of many woven from the rich cloth of our histories, dyed in the blood of our struggles, and stitched with the golden thread of unity. It will not erase our cultures; it will harmonize them. It will not silence our languages; it will make them sing in chorus.

A United States of Africa is not a slogan to be worn like a campaign badge. It is a covenant between farmer and scientist, artist and engineer, market trader and policymaker, village and metropolis, diaspora and homeland. It is a commitment to defend one another, prosper together, and dream without borders.

But a dream without action is a lullaby for the complacent. Action must be our language:

Politically, we must dismantle barriers to movement, trade, and citizenship within our continent.

Economically, we must invest in regional production, value addition, and shared infrastructure that serves Africans first.

Culturally, we must teach our children the full breadth of African history, celebrate our own literature, film, and music, and ensure our media reflects the truth of our lives.

Digitally, we must equip our youth to lead the innovation race, connecting Africa’s 1.4 billion voices into one powerful chorus.

We will not agree on everything, unity is not uniformity. But the disagreements of brothers and sisters are different from the decrees of strangers. Our destiny will be negotiated in African tongues, not dictated in foreign accents.

The colonial map was drawn in Berlin in 1884 without a single African at the table. The map of the future must be drawn in Addis Ababa, Dakar, Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Cairo at a table where every seat is African.

We stand at the shore of a vast ocean of possibility. The ships are ready, the sails are cut, the wind is rising. We need only to step aboard together.

Abubakar Isah
Abubakar Isah, © 2025

Abubakar Isah is a science educator and Pan-African writer advocating ethical education, youth empowerment, self-reliance, and African unity. Column: Abubakar Isah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (32)

More

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

12 hours ago

You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators

12 hours ago

Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

12 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale YEA Boss to triple allowances for sanitation module beneficiaries under new wast...

12 hours ago

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied tea...

12 hours ago

Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo

12 hours ago

Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute 

12 hours ago

Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27 Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27

12 hours ago

Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking of fishing vessel Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking o...

12 hours ago

Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line