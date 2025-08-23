ModernGhana logo
Sam George explains suspension of crackdown on unlicensed delivery riders

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
SAT, 23 AUG 2025

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has clarified that the suspension of the recent enforcement action against unlicensed delivery riders was triggered by inadequate stakeholder engagement ahead of the exercise.

The operation, which was jointly undertaken by the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC) and the Ghana Police Service, was intended to ensure compliance with licensing regulations for all courier operators, including individual riders.

Although he affirmed that the PCSRC is legally mandated to regulate the courier and logistics industry, the Minister admitted that the manner in which the clampdown was rolled out fell short of proper consultation.

“As ministry having oversight over PCSRC, we fully endorse the regulation and licencing of the space. So that is not in question. However, it appears as though the enforcement of the licencing has happened in a manner that does not suggest sufficient engagement with stakeholders,” George explained.

He stressed that this was precisely why the ministry stepped in to order a suspension. “That is why the ministry has directed they suspend the implementation, and I have called for stakeholder engagement,” he added.

To resolve the matter, a stakeholder meeting has been scheduled for September 2. The discussions will bring together courier companies, individual operators, the PCSRC and its board, the Ministry, and other key actors in the postal and delivery sector.

“We need to have a conversation that the law must be implemented in a serene manner and that is simply what we are going to do,” the Minister noted. “So it is not to say that there will be no regulation.”

Samuel Nartey George reiterated that the government remains committed to enforcing the law but emphasized that it must be done fairly, inclusively, and with broader input from those directly affected.

