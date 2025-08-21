Guardians of Public Integrity

🏛️ Welcoming the Newly Sworn-In Civil Service Council Board Members

To the Blueprint: “Rebirthing the Tree of Service”

A Foundational Charter for Institutional Renewal and Civic Integrity

Here is a welcome message—elevated with professional polish, cultural depth, and civic clarity. It honors the newly sworn-in Civil Service Council Board while anchoring their mandate in Ghana’s moral and institutional renewal.

In a moment charged with national hope and ceremonial grace, Ghana’s Civil Service Council has ushered in eight distinguished individuals whose lives and legacies embody the Adinkra symbol Eban—a fortified home built on wisdom, protection, and governance. Their appointment is not merely a transition in leadership; it is a rite of passage for the Republic—a sacred call to restore the soul of public service.

These board members are not just administrators. They are Torchbearers of Public Service, entrusted with the flame of institutional excellence. They are , called to uphold the dignity of governance and steward the rebirth of a civil service rooted in merit, compassion, and moral courage.

🌟 Meet the Council Members

1. Dr. Lawrence A. Kannae – Chairman

A seasoned reformist and scholar, Dr. Kannae brings decades of experience in public sector transformation. His leadership is rooted in transparency and strategic foresight, echoing the biblical charge: “He that ruleth over men must be just…” (2 Samuel 23:3).

2. Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh – Member

Renowned for his contributions to policy analysis and governance, Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh is a voice of reason and reform. His civic philosophy mirrors the Adinkra symbol Nkyinkyim—the winding path of progress through learning and adaptation.

3. Justice Agnes Mercy Abla Dordzie (Rtd.) – Member

A retired Supreme Court Justice, her presence on the Council is a testament to judicial integrity and moral clarity. She embodies the proverb: “Truth stands; even if there be no public support.”

4. Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah – Member

With a background in education and institutional development, Dr. Amoah champions inclusive governance and capacity building. Her work reflects the symbol Duafe—cleanliness, nurturing, and feminine virtue.

5. Dr. Esther Ofei-Aboagye – Member

A civic strategist and policy expert, Dr. Ofei-Aboagye formerly served as Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), where she championed decentralization and inclusive governance. Her legacy is one of empowerment, equity, and institutional capacity-building.

She reflects the dynamic path of progress—and the proverb: “Wisdom does not reside in one head.” Her voice on the Council strengthens Ghana’s commitment to participatory reform and community-rooted leadership.

6. Mr. Evans Agbeme Dzikum – Member

A public service veteran, Mr. Dzikum brings practical wisdom and administrative depth. His approach is grounded in humility and service.

7. Mr. Charles Kwame Dondieu – Member

With a career steeped in civil service operations, Mr. Dondieu is a stabilizing force, known for his quiet strength and institutional memory.

8. Ambassador Kwame Asamoah Tenkorang – Member

A seasoned diplomat and statesman, Ambassador Tenkorang brings global insight and patriotic resolve to the Council. His career in foreign service reflects principled diplomacy and a steadfast commitment to Ghana’s international standing.

He embodies wisdom and dignity, echoing the proverb: “The path of the eagle is not traced on the ground.” His presence affirms Ghana’s role in global governance, ensuring our civil service remains locally rooted and globally aligned.

🌳 The Blueprint: Rebirthing the Tree of Service

The Council’s mandate is guided by a visionary charter—Rebirthing the Tree of Service—which calls for a renaissance in public administration. This blueprint seeks to:

🌱 Root service in integrity: Merit-based appointments, transparent evaluations, and ethical leadership

Water the branches of innovation: Embrace digital transformation, civic education, and responsive governance

Prune the deadwood of complacency: Retire outdated practices and renew institutional culture

Bear fruit for generations: Build a legacy of service that nourishes national unity and moral courage

This is not a technical reform—it is a moral replanting.

🛡️ A Call to Duty and Civic Stewardship

To steward this rebirth, the Council is called to:

Convene an Open Forum for Civic Renewal A ceremonial and consultative space where senior citizens, retired administrators, and moral voices may submit memoranda, share ancestral wisdom, and shape the roots of reform.

A ceremonial and consultative space where senior citizens, retired administrators, and moral voices may submit memoranda, share ancestral wisdom, and shape the roots of reform. Issue a Call for Memoranda Inviting reflections, proposals, and testimonies from those who have walked the corridors of service and still believe in Ghana’s promise.

Inviting reflections, proposals, and testimonies from those who have walked the corridors of service and still believe in Ghana’s promise. Institutionalize Moral Oversight Through a Civic Integrity Desk that receives, reviews, and elevates ethical concerns from within the service and the citizenry.

Let the Council be guided by the sacred charge:

“Guard the Tree, that it may bear fruit for the nation.”

🔔 Closing Benediction

This is not merely a policy moment—it is a covenant. A ceremonial turning point. May the Tree of Service rise again, shaded by justice, nourished by truth, and bearing fruit for generations yet unborn.

Let the Council walk in the footsteps of the proverb:

“The elder’s staff does not break in the storm.”

And may Ghana’s civil service become once more a sanctuary of integrity, a beacon of hope, and a living testament to the power of moral leadership.

Welcome, Guardians. The nation watches with hope. The ancestors bless your path. The future awaits your courage.

