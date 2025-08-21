ModernGhana logo
Yenze Ghana Mall transforms shopping into social impact

  Thu, 21 Aug 2025
While many Ghanaians search far and wide for authentic, quality Made-in-Ghana products, a remarkable shopping destination sits ready to serve them right in the nation's capital. Yenze Ghana Mall, operated by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, offers an unparalleled collection of locally-made treasures under one roof – from contemporary African fashion to artisanal gourmet foods and handcrafted home décor.

More than just a shopping center, Yenze Ghana Mall represents a powerful partnership between the BizBox Project and Mastercard Foundation, specifically designed to empower Ghana's next generation of entrepreneurs. The mall provides prime retail space for young business owners, with special emphasis on supporting women entrepreneurs and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

"Every purchase at Yenze Ghana Mall directly supports a Ghanaian entrepreneur's dream," says Ms Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency. "We've created a marketplace where customers don't have to choose between quality and social responsibility – here, they get both. Shop local, impact lives – that's our promise to every visitor."

The mall's curated selection showcases the innovation and craftsmanship of Ghanaian producers. Shoppers discover unique fashion pieces from emerging designers, organic shea butter products, handwoven kente accessories, locally-roasted coffee, and artistic home furnishings – all meeting rigorous quality standards. The variety and convenience eliminate the need to visit multiple markets or suppliers to find authentic Ghanaian products.

Every week, the mall hosts vibrant pop-up sales events featuring rotating vendors, ensuring fresh discoveries for regular visitors. These events have become gathering points for Accra's conscious consumers who understand that every purchase empowers a Ghanaian entrepreneur while contributing to the nation's manufacturing sector.

"Acquiring my stand at Yenze Ghana Mall changed everything for my business," shares Prisca Woedem, owner of Asiwome Hair and Skincare Products a 28-year-old entrepreneur. "The foot traffic, the professional setting, and the support from GEA have helped me grow from a home-based operation to employing five young women. When customers shop here, they're not just buying pomade – they're investing in Ghana's future."

The mall's strategic location and modern facilities make it an ideal destination for corporate gifts, tourist souvenirs, and everyday shopping needs. By consolidating quality local products in one accessible location, Yenze Ghana Mall saves shoppers time while guaranteeing authentic Made-in-Ghana merchandise.

