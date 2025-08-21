ModernGhana logo
Attacks on health workers won’t be tolerated under any circumstance — Akandoh

Health Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has cautioned the public that attacks on health professionals will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

He said no matter the level of provocation, his ministry and the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will ensure the safety and protection of medical workers across the country.

Mr. Akandoh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday, August 21, following reports of an assault at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital involving NDC activist Ralph Williams.

“Let me reiterate to the whole country that irrespective of the level of provocation at any health facility in this country, nobody, irrespective of your status in society, absolutely nobody has the right to attack any health professional in this country,” he said.

The minister’s caution comes after Mr. Williams stormed the emergency ward of Ridge Hospital on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after accusing health workers of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and said the matter had been reported to the police.

On Tuesday, Mr. Akandoh announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the matter within a week and recommend sanctions where necessary.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

