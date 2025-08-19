AMA Mayor Commits to Developing the Next Generation of Leaders

On Monday, 18th August, 2025, the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, together with the Accra Metro Coordinating Director, Mr. Douglas N.K. Annoful, welcomed a delegation of young, passionate students from the Ghana School of Law to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

This meeting was more than a formality it was a powerful reflection of the Mayor’s steadfast belief in youth empowerment, hard work, and sincere commitment to national development. It marked yet another milestone in his efforts to build bridges between government and the younger generation.

Hon. Kpakpo Allotey continues to define himself as a new breed of political leader—one who sees public office not as a position of power, but as a platform to serve the people. His leadership is practical, people-oriented, and grounded in action. At the helm of one of Africa’s rapidly growing urban capitals, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of Accra’s pressing challenges from sanitation and traffic congestion to youth unemployment and urban infrastructure. And more importantly, he is taking proactive steps to address them.

A key hallmark of his leadership is openness especially to young people. His engagement with the Ghana School of Law students went beyond mere discussions on policy. It was a candid exchange of ideas, encouragement, and vision. Hon. Kpakpo Allotey recognizes young people not as passive recipients of government programs, but as vital stakeholders in shaping the future.

During the meeting, the Mayor reinforced his core values of commitment, discipline, and hard work. He stressed that no society can thrive without citizens who are genuinely devoted to noble causes. He encouraged the students not only to strive for academic excellence but also to build a life rooted in integrity, civic responsibility, and service to others. “You don’t have to be a politician to serve your country,” he reminded them. “You just have to care.”

At a time when political leadership is often met with skepticism, apathy, or outright distrust, Hon. Kpakpo Allotey’s words and approach resonated with authenticity. Here was a leader who wasn’t offering empty promises but extending a hand in partnership. A leader not shielded by bureaucracy, but open to engagement.

Still, even the best vision requires support. That is why Ghanaians especially the youth must rally behind Mayor Kpakpo Allotey and back his mission to transform Accra into a more modern, inclusive, and sustainable city.

Governing a city like Accra is no small feat. The Mayor must deal with everyday challenges, from waste disposal and urban sprawl to hawker regulation and traffic congestion. Yet, despite the magnitude of these responsibilities, he continues to lead with humility, commitment, and an ear to the ground. He does not claim to know everything but he listens, learns, and acts. That alone sets him apart.

Supporting Hon. Kpakpo Allotey doesn’t mean withholding criticism or ignoring accountability. Rather, it means acknowledging sincerity when it’s clear. It means offering solutions, not just complaints. It means participating in city clean-up programs, mentoring youth, contributing to civic education, and being part of the solution ourselves.

It is often said, “Great leaders do not set out to be leaders they set out to make a difference.” Hon. Kpakpo Allotey exemplifies this principle. His engagement with the Ghana School of Law students is just one of many examples of how he is leveraging his role to not only improve governance but also influence the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.

In today’s political environment, often dominated by self-interest and partisanship, leaders like Hon. Allotey stand out. They remind us that public service can still be driven by values, compassion, and the greater good. They show us that the youth can be empowered not just by policy, but by example.

As citizens, we must support him not blindly, but with constructive involvement. Let us provide him with the encouragement, collaboration, and civic partnership he needs to lead effectively. When a leader opens doors to youth engagement, listens to citizens, and dedicates himself to honest service, he deserves not just recognition but real support.

Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey may not claim to have all the solutions. But with the backing of the people especially the committed and visionary youth of Ghana he has the potential to lead Accra toward a brighter and more inclusive future. The path ahead is not without challenges, but with capable and compassionate leaders like him, there is every reason to be hopeful.

Present at the meeting were:

Mr. Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi (GSL SRC Treasurer-Elect)

Mr. Don Emmanuel Agbanyo (SRC Vice President, Makola Campus)

Mr. Festus Matey (Leading member, Legal Green Association)

Mr. Evans Mawunyo Tsikata (Leading member, Legal Green Association)

Mr. Ebenezer Sefa-Kissi (Leading member, Legal Green Association)

> — END —