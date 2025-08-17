Rallying Against Witch Hunts and Ritual Attacks in Ekiti

On Tuesday, an event will take place in Ekiti State. Human rights abuses linked to witchcraft beliefs and ritual attacks will be the focus of a forum in the state. Leaders and representatives of state and non-state agencies will convene to brainstorm on this critical topic and explore ways of addressing the abuses. As in other states in Nigeria, superstitious belief in witchcraft and ritual wealth is pervasive in Ekiti and often leads to egregious human rights abuses. Until recently, these violations have been ignored; they have not been treated with the urgency they deserve.

Some of the cases have been reported in the media. These cases highlight the challenges of addressing these abuses. In one such case, some youths killed a 70-year-old woman, Rebecca, in Omuo Ekiti for witchcraft. These youths murdered the woman based on a dream of a little girl. The girl dreamt that the woman was responsible for the illness of her stepson.

As reported, the daughter of the deceased, recounted: "The late Mrs Adewumi was invited to the palace of the Olomuo of Omuo Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin, sometime in May this year based on an allegation that she used witchcraft power to harm her step-son, by name Ola...On getting to Olomuo’s palace, the family was asked to come the following day at 6 a.m., and on that day, the palace was full to the brim. My mother was then asked to undress to the pants, after which a series of questions were asked. She was then given a concoction (Obo leaf) said to make witches confess and die. My dear mother was told that she would die within seven days if she were involved in Ola’s matter. Nine days passed, nothing happened, and I left for my base in Lagos. Three weeks later, on June 26, some youths in the town went to our house and brought out my mother and forced her to drink a poisonous item. They then took her outside into the rain, where she was beaten and subjected to serious torture. When she was almost dying, they took her back into her room and laid her on the bed. She died on June 30.” One thing that was noteworthy in the report was the failure of the police to arrest because community leaders advised the police against interfering or intervening in a witchcraft case.

In a related development, a monarch in Ekiti accused a widow of witchcraft and subsequently banished her from the community. According to the report, this monarch, a retired police officer, claimed that the woman turned into a black goat, and mystically caused an accident and made another family member.

The woman denied being a witch and magically causing any harm. She claimed the monarch accused and banished her because she refused to swear an oath at the palace shrine. She refused to forfeit the late husband's property. The traditional ruler claimed that the banishment was in line with the tradition of the community, that the woman must come before the shrine to swear an oath and prove her innocence. Incidentally, there was no mention of any police intervention in the case, probably because the traditional ruler was a former police officer.

In another case, the court jailed two siblings, Sunday Arowosoki, 25, and Gbolaga Arowosoki, for assault and malicious damage to the property of a widow. They accused the woman of killing her husband through witchcraft. Some people reported the case to the monarch, "who dismissed the allegation as frivolous and unsubstantiated". Unlike in previous cases, the police and the traditional ruler acted and intervened; they supported the accused. This development is quite commendable. The traditional ruler dismissed the allegation as baseless. From the report, the accusation was not one of the grounds for conviction. It should have been the case. Witchcraft accusation is a crime under the law. It is pertinent that accusers are prosecuted and punished to restrain accusations.

In addition, there have been reports of abuses linked to ritual attacks and beliefs in Ekiti state. For instance, in February, TVC reported that the Ekiti state police command arrested a 23-year-old man, Solomon Fabiyi, for attempting to use his seven-year-old nephew, Jomiloju, in a money ritual. The report says that the 'ritual doctor' he contacted for the sacrifice reported the matter to the police. The deputy governor urged youths in the state to refrain from ritual killing and eschew 'devilish and unclean ways of accumulating wealth.

Reported cases of witch hunts and ritual attacks are only the tip of the iceberg. Most instances of witch persecution and ritual murder are unreported because they happen in rural areas where such abuses are believed to be the 'norm', and align with local 'customs and traditions'. Victims of witch hunts and ritual attacks are often vulnerable members of the population, women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, or persons in weak sociocultural positions.

Witch hunts and ritual attacks persist because most Nigerians strongly believe that witches are real and that people can make money or become rich through ritual sacrifice. The practices are rooted in ignorance, fear, anxiety, and superstitions. Unfortunately, traditional religion, Christianity, and Islam sanctify and reinforce these beliefs and practices. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches will work with stakeholders in Ekiti to highlight misconceptions, illusions, and delusions, and other 'traditional' religious and cultural narratives that motivate abuses and atrocious acts linked to witchcraft and ritual beliefs.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches.