ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ada: NDC, Ghana Naval Base, others hold vigil, memorial service to honour victims of helicopter crash

By Nicholas Tetteh II Contributor
Social News Ada: NDC, Ghana Naval Base, others hold vigil, memorial service to honour victims of helicopter crash
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other stakeholders in the Ada East District of the Greater Region have held a night of vigil and a memorial service in honour of 8 state men who passed away on Wednesday, 6th August 2025, in a helicopter disaster while on national duty.

The procession held on Thursday, 14th August 2025, at Big Ada in the Ada East District brought mourners in Ada who expressed their feelings about the unfortunate incident.

To mark the essence of service, the mourners, clad in black, lit candles and processed from the Ada Community Centre to the Big Ada Presbyterian Church, where a short church ceremony was held in their honour.

During the service, representatives of the institutions on behalf of their members read tributes to express grief for the victims.

The Ada Muslim Community, with the Ada Traditional Council, offered a joint tribute and hence eulogised the victims as national heroes. The speech noted that the victims were selfless and dedicated their lives to serving Ghana, which led to their tragedy.

The NDC, led by the District Chief Executive of Ada East, Hon. Kenneth Kabu Kofi Kanor, described the Mutalar and Omane Boama as great democrats whose vigilance contributed to the NDC’s win in the 2025 general elections.

“Honourable Mr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhamend and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah played a leading role in the success of the current government. They are very vociferous and stood on their grounds when they detected any wrongdoing in either the media space or with the Electoral Commission. Their leadership enabled the NDC to win in the 2024 general election. This is a testament that everyone can witness or personally say,” he expressed.

Taking the turn of the Commander of the Ghana Naval Base in Ada, Chief Petty Officer class 1, James Teye Ayertey eulogised the fallen soldiers, whom he described as brave officers who met their untimely death in their line of duty.

“We pay tribute to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering commitment to serve our nation will always be remembered. Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, your expertise inspired your team, on your legacy will live on. Flying Officer Malin Kwum-Ampadu, your skills and dedication to the aircraft were evident. Sargent Ernest Addo Mensah, young, brave and selfless, set an example for others to follow,” the tribute detailed.

James Teye Ayertey also noted that their death of the military personnel would not demoralise the team instead motivate the military to work harder in honour of their memories.

The service organised in honour of the fallen heroes was dubbed: “Remember your creator and serve your purpose before your day.”

In a solemn auditorium, the Pastor of the Big Ada Presbyterian Church, Pastor Emmanuel Teye Martey, speaking on the theme, admonished the sympathisers to be closer to God irrespective of their social status.

“As we remember these heroes, you must remember the Lord your creator. Nobody plans for accidents or sickness when travelling,” he admonished.

He concluded by advising the gathering to desist from relying on their knowledge, stating that everyone must embrace God as the keeper of life.

He mentioned, “The life of a man is very sad. When nothing happens to you, you may think you are smart. People died because they thought they were smart. Life is not about your smartness. Life is about God.”

816202575725-h40o2s6eey-whatsapjp-image-2025-08-16-at-173014.jpeg

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

3 hours ago

Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank

3 hours ago

Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Chief Justice Justice Torkornoo Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Ch...

3 hours ago

Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus a...

3 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo “Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the U...

4 hours ago

Ken Ashigbey Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

4 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

4 hours ago

Late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Bulsa Chiefs petition GAF to name new military barracks after fallen hero Squadr...

4 hours ago

E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam

4 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line