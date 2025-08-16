Ada: NDC, Ghana Naval Base, others hold vigil, memorial service to honour victims of helicopter crash

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other stakeholders in the Ada East District of the Greater Region have held a night of vigil and a memorial service in honour of 8 state men who passed away on Wednesday, 6th August 2025, in a helicopter disaster while on national duty.

The procession held on Thursday, 14th August 2025, at Big Ada in the Ada East District brought mourners in Ada who expressed their feelings about the unfortunate incident.

To mark the essence of service, the mourners, clad in black, lit candles and processed from the Ada Community Centre to the Big Ada Presbyterian Church, where a short church ceremony was held in their honour.

During the service, representatives of the institutions on behalf of their members read tributes to express grief for the victims.

The Ada Muslim Community, with the Ada Traditional Council, offered a joint tribute and hence eulogised the victims as national heroes. The speech noted that the victims were selfless and dedicated their lives to serving Ghana, which led to their tragedy.

The NDC, led by the District Chief Executive of Ada East, Hon. Kenneth Kabu Kofi Kanor, described the Mutalar and Omane Boama as great democrats whose vigilance contributed to the NDC’s win in the 2025 general elections.

“Honourable Mr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhamend and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah played a leading role in the success of the current government. They are very vociferous and stood on their grounds when they detected any wrongdoing in either the media space or with the Electoral Commission. Their leadership enabled the NDC to win in the 2024 general election. This is a testament that everyone can witness or personally say,” he expressed.

Taking the turn of the Commander of the Ghana Naval Base in Ada, Chief Petty Officer class 1, James Teye Ayertey eulogised the fallen soldiers, whom he described as brave officers who met their untimely death in their line of duty.

“We pay tribute to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering commitment to serve our nation will always be remembered. Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, your expertise inspired your team, on your legacy will live on. Flying Officer Malin Kwum-Ampadu, your skills and dedication to the aircraft were evident. Sargent Ernest Addo Mensah, young, brave and selfless, set an example for others to follow,” the tribute detailed.

James Teye Ayertey also noted that their death of the military personnel would not demoralise the team instead motivate the military to work harder in honour of their memories.

The service organised in honour of the fallen heroes was dubbed: “Remember your creator and serve your purpose before your day.”

In a solemn auditorium, the Pastor of the Big Ada Presbyterian Church, Pastor Emmanuel Teye Martey, speaking on the theme, admonished the sympathisers to be closer to God irrespective of their social status.

“As we remember these heroes, you must remember the Lord your creator. Nobody plans for accidents or sickness when travelling,” he admonished.

He concluded by advising the gathering to desist from relying on their knowledge, stating that everyone must embrace God as the keeper of life.

He mentioned, “The life of a man is very sad. When nothing happens to you, you may think you are smart. People died because they thought they were smart. Life is not about your smartness. Life is about God.”