ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 15 Aug 2025 Headlines

Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024

  Fri, 15 Aug 2025
Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024

The Ada East and Ada West District Assemblies collectively expended more than GH¢43.7 million in 2024, the 2024 Auditor-General's Report released by the Ghana Audit Service has revealed.

 The bulk of the funds, according to the report, was channeled into compensation for employees and the provision of goods and services.

 The report's Summary Classification of Expenditure by Local Government shows that Ada East District Assembly recorded a total expenditure of GH¢24,965,250, while Ada West District Assembly spent GH¢18,780,384 over the period under review.

 For Ada East, goods and services accounted for the largest share at GH¢12,467,798, followed by compensation for employees at GH¢6,832,647. Other expenditures included government specialised expenses of GH¢4,221,967 and financial assets of GH¢1,442,838.

 Ada West, on the other hand, has Goods and Services as its highest spending, totalling GH¢9,982,530, representing more than half of the district's total spending. Compensation amounted to GH¢3,897,905, while government specialised expenses reached GH¢3,665,638.

It added that notably, the assembly allocated GH¢111,252 to social benefits, unlike Ada East, which recorded zero spending in that category.

The Auditor-General's Report did not only capture total spending but also provided insight into expenditure priorities, revealing that both districts, like many other MMDAs nationwide, channel significant resources into administrative compensation and operational services, with comparatively lower allocations to social welfare.

The Ghana Audit Service releases its report annually as part of efforts to promote fiscal transparency and accountability at both national and sub-national levels. The findings are expected to guide parliamentary oversight, inform public discourse, and improve budgetary planning by local authorities.

The report further revealed that the Ada East District Health Directorate (DHD) ended last year with a total of GH¢1,264,227 in outstanding payables for goods and services, more than seven times the GH¢167,392 recorded by its neighbour, the Ada West DHD.

It noted that this meant that the entire debt burden in both districts related solely to unpaid goods and services, including supplies, utilities, and other operational expenses.

While the Auditor-General did not detail the specific suppliers or contracts involved, the scale of the Ada East DHD's payables positions it among the higher liability holders in the Greater Accra Region's Health Directorate, surpassed only by a few urban counterparts.

The report expressed concerns that such debts, if left unsettled, could disrupt service delivery, delay procurement of essential medical supplies, and undermine preventive and curative health programmes.

The Auditor-General's recommendations emphasise the need for timely settlement of obligations and stricter budgetary discipline to safeguard service continuity in health facilities.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helicopter crash State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helic...

3 hours ago

Naval Lieutenant Awura Adjoa Kumi-Kyere, wife of the late Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu “How do I carry on alone from here” – Flying Officer Ampadu’s wife pays tribute

3 hours ago

The late Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed ‘While we love him, Allah loves him more’ — Family of Dr Murtala Mohammed pays e...

3 hours ago

The widow of the late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed 'I shared my husband with family, friends and the President' — Dr Murtala Mohamm...

3 hours ago

Late Samuel Aboagyes wife recalls late husband’s final words before helicopter crash Late Samuel Aboagye's wife recalls late husband’s final words before helicopter ...

3 hours ago

The wife of the late Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah “Shame on you, death, you have not won” – Sergeant Ernest Addo's wife

3 hours ago

“Boss, it is so difficult to accept that you are no more – Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi pays tribute “Boss, it is so difficult to accept that you are no more" – Deputy Defence Minis...

3 hours ago

The family of the late Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah Omane Boamah was a strategist, his commitment to Ghana unmatched - Family

3 hours ago

‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s Children pay tribute ‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s...

4 hours ago

Now I know why our fresh baby was holding you back from returning to Ghana with her illness – Anala’s wife pays tribute to husband Now I know why our fresh baby was holding you back from returning to Ghana with ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line