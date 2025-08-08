How Sikaman Witnessed the Horrific Demise of the Great 8, in the Discharge of National Assignment

Just like every other morning in the land of Ghana, the sun rose with its golden rays piercing through the clouds, casting light upon a nation of hope, dreams, and duty. Farmers were already tending to their fields, students grabbing their books, market women setting up their stalls, and the humming heart of the nation throbbed with the rhythm of everyday life.

In the corridors of power, serious citizens, statesmen and women, responded to the silent call of national duty. On this very morning, six August 2025, as part of a renewed effort to confront one of Ghana’s most existential threats, illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey,” five top government officials prepared to embark on an assignment that would see them join colleagues in Obuasi, Ashanti Region. The mission was clear: to represent the Presidency and strengthen the frontlines in the fight against environmental degradation and the destruction of our precious waterbodies and lands.

They departed Accra full of purpose and patriotic conviction, boarding a Ghana Armed Forces aircraft. Onboard were the Minister of Defence, the Honourable Minister for Environment, Science and Technology (who was also a sitting Member of Parliament), a seasoned former Regional Minister, the Deputy National Security Coordinator, and a dedicated political party strategist. They were accompanied by three skilled Air Force crew members, (guardians of the skies) making eight. Eight patriots, soaring into the heavens with pride, never to return.

Their journey was tragically cut short. As their aircraft approached the Adanse North Municipality, a dark fate awaited them near the quiet town of Sikaman. The very earth they sought to protect received them in an unspeakable tragedy. The crash was swift, merciless, and final. No survivors. No second chances. A whole nation plunged into mourning in a moment that history will forever call Black Wednesday.

The news spread like wildfire. The radio fell silent. Television anchors wept on air. Markets froze mid-sale. Parliament stood still. Ghana, our beloved homeland, lost eight gallant souls in one breath, heroes who stood tall in the defense of the environment, our peace, and our collective destiny.

Sikaman, once a humble village nestled in the green hills, is now etched in the nation’s memory. A witness to the final chapter of eight remarkable lives, a sacred ground where duty met sacrifice.

But beyond the tears and tributes, Sikaman whispers a timeless truth to all who listen: We are just travellers here. As humans, no matter how powerful, wise, or humble we may be, we are all transient. We come with breath and depart with silence. The true measure of a life, therefore, lies not in how long it was lived, but in how faithfully it was given in service to others.

The Great 8, sons of the soil, chose to serve. They did not seek comfort or safety, but rather, they carried the torch of responsibility into danger’s path. They understood the weight of duty. They embodied the highest ideals of leadership which include humility, patriotism, and sacrifice and so, may we learn from them.

Let their example stir in us a renewed spirit of national service. Let those in power wield it with wisdom, compassion, and urgency. Let every citizen, from child to elder, know that this country, our Ghana, is worth every ounce of effort to protect, serve, and uplift.

As we bow our heads in solemn reflection, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose lives will never be the same again. May they be comforted by the knowledge that their loved ones died in honour, doing what few have the courage to do, that is, serving Ghana until their very last breath.

To the entire nation, we mourn together, we stand together, and in the spirit of the Great 8, may we rise together.

Rest well, our heroes. Your journey may have ended near Sikaman, but your legacy soars far beyond the skies.

This Black Wednesday will never be forgotten.

Author: Collins Yao Losu

Social Protection Advisor, Gender and Disability Inclusion Expert and Digital Accessibility Consultant