Kodu Technology, UNICEF launch Menstrual Pad Bank at Bolgatanga SHS

A simple metallic token is now delivering dignity and relief to girls at Bolgatanga Senior High School, thanks to an innovative partnership between Kodu Technology and UNICEF Ghana.

Over the weekend, the two organisations inaugurated a Menstrual Pad Bank at the school in the Upper East Region, marking another milestone in the fight against period poverty in northern Ghana.

The compact, wall-mounted pad banks function mechanically, requiring no cash. Students insert a small metallic token and receive a sanitary pad—ensuring discretion and easy access. The innovation is part of the UNICEF StartUp Lab program, which supports sustainable and inclusive solutions to social challenges.

Dr. Latifa Mohammed, co-founder of Kodu Technology, led the team to Bolgatanga for the launch and highlighted the impact of continued collaboration. “We’re still in the business of reducing period poverty, one menstrual pad bank at a time,” she said.

She appealed to development partners, NGOs, and corporate organisations to support the deployment of additional pad banks across the five northern regions.

This latest installation follows successful deployments at Tamale Senior High School and Business Senior High School in the Northern Region, where students and school authorities alike have praised the initiative.

Over the past few weeks, Kodu Technology has expanded its reach, continuing to equip schools with these innovative devices and receiving commendation for their efforts.

Kodu Technology, a Tamale-based social enterprise, manufactures eco-friendly sanitary pads from banana and plantain stems. The company is committed to empowering rural girls and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Through its partnership with UNICEF’s StartUp Lab, Kodu has steadily scaled up the rollout of Menstrual Hygiene Banks.

At Bolgatanga SHS, both students and staff expressed their gratitude to Kodu Technology and UNICEF Ghana for the timely intervention, describing it as a significant step toward supporting girls’ education and wellbeing.