Gov't increases cocoa farmgate price per bag by GH¢128.75 effective August 7

The government has increased the producer price of cocoa from GHS3,100 to GHS3,228.75 per bag of 64kg gross weight, an increase of GH¢128.75 effective Thursday, August 7, 2025.

This adjustment represents an increase from GH¢49,600 per tonne to GH¢51,660 per tonne.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who chairs the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC), announced the price adjustment in a social media post on Monday, August 4, after the committee met to finalise new rates for the 2025/2026 crop season.

“This increase in the producer price represents 70% of the gross Free-On-Board (FOB) value of $7,200 per tonne, and aligns with President Mahama’s promise to pay cocoa farmers 70% of the FOB price,” Dr. Forson stated.

He described the price hike as a significant improvement from the US$3,100 per tonne farmers received during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, which accounted for only 63.9% of the FOB value at the time.

Dr. Ato Forson added that the decision to peg the new producer price at US$5,040 per tonne reflects a 62.58% jump in dollar terms and shows the Mahama-led government’s commitment to improving the welfare of cocoa farmers.

The adjustment follows an earlier increase in November 2024 when the price moved from GHS48,000 to GHS49,600 per tonne, equivalent to GHS3,100 per bag.