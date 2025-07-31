August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies

The Ministry of the Interior has clarified that Monday, August 4, 2025, will not be observed as a public holiday in Ghana.

Under the previous Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party administration, Founder’s Day was marked on August 4—the date associated with the country’s first organised political struggle for independence.

It also marks the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), Ghana’s first political party.

However, the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, through the passage of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Act, 2025, has reverted the observation to September 21, the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 31, the Interior Ministry said: “Please be informed that 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 is 𝐧𝐨𝐭 a public holiday.”

The ministry further cited Section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended by Act 1142, which allows the President to shift holidays that fall on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday to a Monday or Friday.

Holidays falling on weekends may also be shifted to the following Monday.