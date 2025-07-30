Mass Stabbers vs. Mass Shooters: Comparing Two Domestic Threats Through the Lens of Mental Health and Racial Bias

Two Crimes, One Crisis: Domestic Terror in Two Forms

Mass stabbings are often treated as isolated, irrational outbursts. Mass shootings, especially those involving semi-automatic rifles, are framed as political, even ideological. But increasingly, both emerge from the same root: unaddressed psychological trauma, emotional instability, and societal neglect.

The Manhattan shooter reportedly left behind a letter referencing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head injuries—common in athletes and military veterans. Though CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, its symptoms—impulse control problems, paranoia, aggression—were evident. Still, this shooter, a former high school football star, navigated nearly 3,000 miles across the country without intervention. Not from family, not from friends, not from online observers. A missed opportunity to stop a tragedy.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, the Walmart stabber—caught on camera lunging at innocent shoppers—was disarmed and subdued without being shot, thanks to the heroic actions of citizens Derrick Perry and Matthew Kolakowski. He was white. The restraint shown in that moment was admirable—but rare in cases involving Black suspects.

The Data Doesn’t Lie: Race, Response, and Lethal Force

A 2020 study in The Lancet confirmed what many communities of color already know: Black Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans during encounters.

Why are white mass attackers like the Michigan stabber often taken alive while many Black men are shot before they can even speak?

What message does this send to Black youth already navigating untreated trauma, racial bias, and systemic barriers to mental healthcare?

Mental Illness Is a National Security Issue

Both the Walmart stabbings and Manhattan shooting are proof that mental health is a public safety issue—not just a private one. And for Black males, it’s an existential one.

According to the Congressional Black Caucus’s 2023 report on youth suicide:

Suicide rates among Black youth have risen faster than any other racial group.

Black youth under 13 are twice as likely to die by suicide than their white peers.

Black boys ages 5–11 are at highest risk, often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed in schools.

Mental illness in Black boys is often criminalized, not treated. Their pain is perceived as a threat. Their behavior is pathologized as aggression. And their silence is mistaken for strength, until it becomes fatal.

What We Must Do Now: From Reaction to Proaction

America cannot afford to address mass violence reactively anymore. Whether it comes via a blade or a bullet, the root cause—mental health failure—is the same. And so are the racial disparities in outcomes.

Here’s how we shift from tragedy to transformation:

Fund early emotional screening in schools, especially in underserved communities.

Train culturally competent therapists, educators, and officers.

Build trauma-informed safe spaces in barbershops, churches, and youth hubs.

Reframe mental health as strength—not weakness—in Black male communities.

Hold gun manufacturers and insurers civilly accountable for enabling unrestricted weapon access during mental health crises.

Train police to neutralize threats with restraint—not reflexive fire.

Justice Without Death: Lessons from Walmart

Derrick Perry and Matthew Kolakowski’s non-lethal intervention should be studied nationwide. They proved that deadly threats don’t require deadly force when emotional control, courage, and compassion lead the way. Imagine if our policing model followed that blueprint.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t about knives vs. guns. It’s about whether America will finally see the pain behind the violence—and whether it will respond with solutions or just sirens.

The crisis is already here. Let’s not wait for the next mass stabbing or shooting to admit it.

Pain knows no party. Neither should healing.

By Edmond W. Davis

Educator | Historian | Emotional Intelligence Strategist www.edmondwdavis.com