Mon, 28 Jul 2025 Feature Article

A Tribute to the Legendary Daddy Lumba

A Tribute to the Legendary Daddy Lumba

Today, we bow our heads and raise our hearts in memory of a true musical colossus—Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known to all as Daddy Lumba. A name that is more than just a household treasure; it is a symbol of timeless artistry, resilience, and passion. A voice that became the soundtrack to generations. A soul that poured itself into melody and verse, forever changing the landscape of Ghanaian music.

Daddy Lumba was not just a musician; he was a movement. With over three decades of unbroken relevance in the music industry, he built a bridge between eras, uniting the wisdom of the old with the rhythm of the youth. His songs were more than lyrics and chords—they were poetry wrapped in highlife beats, chronicling the triumphs, temptations, heartaches, and hopes of everyday life. From the reflective “Theresa” to the provocative “Aben Wo Ha,” from the spiritual “Menya Mpo” to the soulful “Yentie Obiaa,” every note he sang carried a part of our collective journey.

To say his musical dexterity was unmatched is no exaggeration—it is a statement of fact. Lumba redefined the highlife genre, blending tradition with modernity, creating a sound that was distinctly his own. His genius lay not only in his vocal prowess but in his ability to evolve without losing authenticity. He stood the test of time, not because he chased trends, but because he remained true to his gift.

He was a father figure to many, a mentor to emerging talents, and a legend in the eyes of both peers and fans. He lived through pain, controversies, and glory, and through it all, he let the music speak. And it did—loudly, boldly, beautifully.

As we bid farewell to this iconic figure, let us not be consumed by sorrow. Instead, let us celebrate the life of a man who gave us his all. Let us echo his melodies through our homes, let his music continue to heal and uplift us, and let his legacy inspire the next generation to chase excellence with humility and grit.

Daddy Lumba may have left this physical world, but his voice will never fade. He lives on in every rhythm that stirs our hearts, in every lyric that moves our souls.

Rest well, Charles Kwadwo Fosu.
Your music was a gift to us.
Your memory is a blessing.
Your legacy is eternal.
🎶 Nea woho bɛtɔ wo, yɛhyira no daa. 🎶
🕊️ Rest in power, Daddy Lumba.

Paul Worlanyo Adanu
Paul Worlanyo Adanu, © 2025

Youth Leader/Scholar/Writer. More I am a young energetic man who is able to identify a challenge and profer solutions. With the spirit of teamwork and interpersonal skills, I am able to well with people from all walks of life, work with them and even encourage them to live up to expectation.
I am currently the coordinating Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS); the official mouth piece of students from Ghana.
I also served in various leadership positions, such as; The local NUGS president of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, The Public Relations Officer of NUGS, Majority Leader of the Ghana National Youth Parliament as well as the KNUST Parliament House.
I represented and presented papers at different conferences in Ghana and abroad.
I like writing and and reading and I can eat plantain with palaver sauce everyday of my life.
I am a christian and I believe in the emancipation of the youth.

