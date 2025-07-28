ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Discontinuation of case not due to political colourisation of accusers — Attorney General

Headlines Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine
MON, 28 JUL 2025
Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has dismissed claims that the decision to discontinue certain criminal cases is based on the political affiliation of the accused persons.

Since assuming office, Dr. Ayine has discontinued a number of high-profile cases, the majority involving members and former officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The latest is the case involving uniBank founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and seven others over the bank’s collapse.

These decisions have sparked criticism from some sections of the public, particularly the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has accused the Attorney General of selective prosecution.

However, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine insisted that each decision was backed by sound legal reasoning and not partisan considerations.

“When I announced the discontinuation of cases involving former NDC officials and appointees, I gave concrete reasons that legal professionals agreed with,” he said, adding, “I also said the cases were not being terminated because of the political coloration of the persons before the courts. I assess them on their merits and decide whether to proceed.”

He further assured that any NDC official found to have engaged in wrongdoing under the current administration will be prosecuted without hesitation.

“I have always said that when we get to a point where current NDC appointees are being investigated and prosecuted, that is when Ghanaians will know I’m a man of my word,” he said.

“The fact that you are an appointee of this government doesn’t mean you are immune from prosecution. But if you bring baseless charges against people, like they did to the finance minister and then later went back looking for evidence, you don’t expect me to continue it,” Dr. Ayine explained.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Suspects in police custody E/R: Machete-wielding galamsey suspects clash with Police at Ankaase Gyadam

37 minutes ago

NACOC raises alarm over rising fake drug abuse among Kasoa youth NACOC raises alarm over rising fake drug abuse among Kasoa youth

37 minutes ago

Nayiri rejects Nalerigu curfew, demands immediate reversal and apology Nayiri rejects Nalerigu curfew, demands immediate reversal and apology

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Discontinuation of case not due to political colourisation of accusers — Attorne...

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine uniBank case: Accused persons have provided landed properties valued over GH¢800...

2 hours ago

Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mahama Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mah...

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Bawku crisis: ‘Security should’ve been beefed up immediately IGP was attacked’ —...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Realign official cedi rates with reality on the ground' — Adomako-Mensah to gov...

2 hours ago

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko Bawku crisis: ‘Stop the reprisal attacks, retaliations and let peace reign’ — El...

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Beige Bank offered GH¢10million settlement which I refused, now the state gets n...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line