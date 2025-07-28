Discontinuation of case not due to political colourisation of accusers — Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has dismissed claims that the decision to discontinue certain criminal cases is based on the political affiliation of the accused persons.

Since assuming office, Dr. Ayine has discontinued a number of high-profile cases, the majority involving members and former officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The latest is the case involving uniBank founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and seven others over the bank’s collapse.

These decisions have sparked criticism from some sections of the public, particularly the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has accused the Attorney General of selective prosecution.

However, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine insisted that each decision was backed by sound legal reasoning and not partisan considerations.

“When I announced the discontinuation of cases involving former NDC officials and appointees, I gave concrete reasons that legal professionals agreed with,” he said, adding, “I also said the cases were not being terminated because of the political coloration of the persons before the courts. I assess them on their merits and decide whether to proceed.”

He further assured that any NDC official found to have engaged in wrongdoing under the current administration will be prosecuted without hesitation.

“I have always said that when we get to a point where current NDC appointees are being investigated and prosecuted, that is when Ghanaians will know I’m a man of my word,” he said.

“The fact that you are an appointee of this government doesn’t mean you are immune from prosecution. But if you bring baseless charges against people, like they did to the finance minister and then later went back looking for evidence, you don’t expect me to continue it,” Dr. Ayine explained.