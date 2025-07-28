Direct Relief CEO Amy Weaver visits Breast Care International in Ghana

The new Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief, USA, Amy Weaver, has paid her first official visit to Ghana, meeting with Breast Care International (BCI) in Kumasi.

Her visit to the Ashanti regional capital was part of efforts to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two entities.

Amy Weaver, who assumed office in May 2025, was accompanied by four other officials from Direct Relief.

The visit, held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, marks her first international engagement since taking the helm.

She was warmly received by Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI, at the organization’s office in Oduom, within the Oforikrom Municipality.

Direct Relief and BCI have partnered for over a decade, working together under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to supply essential medicines to underserved communities in Ghana.

The donations, especially targeted at patients with non-communicable diseases, have been crucial in improving health outcomes in rural areas.

Tour of health facilities

During her visit, Amy Weaver toured beneficiary institutions including Tafo Government Hospital and Kokofo Government Hospital.

She also witnessed free breast cancer screening and education sessions held at Ejisuman Senior High School at Ejisu.

The program, led by BCI and Peace and Love Hospitals aimed to educate and screen women for early detection of breast cancer.

Appreciation and commitment

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who also serves as the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, expressed deep appreciation to Direct Relief.

“The medications have saved many lives, especially in rural communities where poverty is prevalent,” she noted.

She adding that the visit has further strengthened the bond between the two organizations.

Direct Relief CEO praises Dr Wiafe Addai

Amy Weaver praised Dr. Wiafe Addai’s dedication to fighting breast cancer and other diseases.

“Out of 92 partner countries, I chose BCI as my first visit because of the exceptional work being done here. Dr. Wiafe Addai’s commitment is not only helping Ghana but inspiring change globally,” she stated.

She actually said several times that she had heard a lot about Dr. Beatrice and BCI and the fantastic work team BCI is doing when she assumed duty.

"That informed my decision to come to Ghana as the first country to visit," she emphasized.

She reaffirmed Direct Relief's commitment to support BCI's efforts to provide essential healthcare services to those in need.

Mr. Joe Sanwok, who spoke for beneficiaries in the Bunkurugu district in the northern region, thanked BCI and Direct Relief for their dedication to help the needy but poor patients.