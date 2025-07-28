Refrain from polygamous marriages if you can't fulfill its tenets in Quran — Muslims told

The Spiritual Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed, has called on Muslim men to refrain from polygamous marriages if they cannot fulfill the tenets of polygamy enshrined in the Holy Quran.

He said these tenets demanded Muslim men to treat their women with fairness and justice.

The Worldwide Spiritual Leader was speaking at the ongoing Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Alton Hampshire in the United Kingdom.

The Convention had over 35,000 guests.

The three-day unique event commenced on Friday July 25, 2025, and will end on Sunday July 27, 2025.

It will have faith-inspired exhibitions, peace seminars, prayer congregations, and visitors from 120 nations.

The 59th edition of the Convention aimed to strengthen the link of man with God as well as bringing the Community together in a spirit of brotherhood.

The event also aimed to enhance the understanding of the teachings of Islam through various keynote speeches.

It is also an occasion where civic leaders, parliamentarians, political leaders, diplomats and faith-based organisations deliver speeches on the pathway to peace.

Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed, addressing over 25000 women, said the fact that Islam accepted polygamy did not mean women should be treated as hewers of wood and fetchers of water without acknowledging the critical role of men in polygamous marriages.

Citing Quranic injunctions, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said the Prophet had emphasised the fact that the best amongst them was those who were best in regards with their treatment towards their women and the women should always remember that if there was any mischief from their husband they should remind them that this was not the teaching of Islam.

“If you want to marry, no doubt you can marry but remember whether you can be just with women before marriage,” he added.

He said if Muslim men could not fulfill the needs of the wife they were already married to, then they did not have a right to marry another one.

“And the Prophet said that if men knew the rights we have to discharge towards our women, we will even prefer to remain single because it is difficult to discharge all duties due to our wives,” he added.

