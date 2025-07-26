Wa: Two killed in Yanyuoyiri community, police commence investigation

The Upper West Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the killing of two people in the Yanyuoyiri community of the Wa East District on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

A statement, signed by Mr Darko Offei Lomotey, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, said the victims, Marifa Osman, aged 47 years and Sampa Abubakari, aged 35 years, were allegedly shot and killed by a group of armed men while on their way to inspect their farmland.

It indicated that police visited the scene and retrieved the bodies along with relevant exhibits.

The statement said police personnel had been deployed to the community to maintain calm as investigations continued, adding that “Proactive efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.”

“On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Members of the Regional Security Council and the Wa East District Security Council visited the community to interact with them to give peace a chance.

The bodies were conveyed to the Wa Regional Hospital for autopsy and were released to the families on Monday, July 21, 2025 for burial according to the Islamic tradition,” the statement indicated.

The Police urged the public to remain calm and support the investigation by providing credible information, which would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Mr Bawa Wahid Najua, a brother to one of the deceased persons, told the GNA that some of the suspected attackers had been identified and reported to the police.

The cause of the shooting incident was not yet known, however, Mr Najua alleged that it was related to a protracted land dispute.

The families of the victims are calling on the police to take the necessary action to ensure justice prevails.

