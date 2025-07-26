Oguaa Traditional Council blesses Vice-President, honours Her with royal recognition

The Vice-President of the Republic, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was met with warmth, reverence, and tradition when she visited the Oguaa Traditional Council at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.

The chiefs and elders, led by Oguaamanhen Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, offered heartfelt traditional prayers for her continued strength, health, and protection, describing her as a daughter of the land and a beacon of inspiration.

In invoking divine blessings, the traditional leaders also prayed for President John Dramani Mahama and the nation as a whole, seeking guidance, prosperity, and enduring peace for the government and all Ghanaians.

In a symbolic and proud moment, the Vice-President was presented with the prestigious Osabarimba Royal Award. This honour was accompanied by a royal shield, a citation, kente cloth, beads, and a pair of traditional slippers known as ahenma mpaboa, reflecting her deep cultural roots and the high esteem in which she is held.

Her visit formed part of her appreciation tour to thank the chiefs and people of Oguaa and the wider Central Region for their unwavering support—support that played a crucial role in her historic rise as Ghana's first female Vice-President. The timing of her visit also coincided with the climax of PANAFEST 2025, a cultural celebration reinforcing identity, heritage, and unity among people of African descent.

With her deep ties to Cape Coast—both as a native and as the former first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast—Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit carried profound personal and cultural significance.

She was accompanied by a high-level delegation including her Policy Advisor Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Presidential Staffer and Special Aide Prof. Theresah Ennim, Head of Administration Alberta Graham, Central Regional Minister Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, and Cape Coast MCE George Justice Arthur. Also present were regional executives of the National Democratic Congress and several party supporters who turned the palace grounds into a festive sea of cheers and songs.

The Oguaamanhen, in his welcome remarks, lauded Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for her humility in returning home to show gratitude. He praised her “selfless leadership and immense contribution to Ghana’s development,” reaffirming the traditional council’s full support for her continued service to the nation.

In her address, the Vice-President expressed deep gratitude to the people of Oguaa. “I thank you for the love, prayers and respect you have always shown me,” she said. “I am a mother for you and for all. I know your prayers are with me, and I feel your support every day as I work to serve this nation.”

She also recognised the vital role traditional rulers play in Ghana’s democratic and developmental journey, pledging continued collaboration between the government and the Oguaa Traditional Council to drive progress in the region.

Reiterating that her elevation was not hers alone, she said it represented a collective victory for women across Ghana and an affirmation of their role in leadership.

Addressing the youth, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged them to choose responsibility over recklessness. “I appeal to you to desist from any behaviour that will not be good for this country or for yourselves. We all have a role to play in ensuring that Ghana grows stronger and remains united,” she said.

The event was marked by regal ceremony, traditional blessings, and expressions of loyalty and pride, underscoring the enduring bond between the Oguaa people and one of their own—now serving at the highest levels of government.