Ten Chinese nationals arrested for alleged gold smuggling granted bail 

Ten Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly conspiring to smuggle gold out of Ghana have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Each of the accused—Wu Cheng Tei, Tang Da Tien, Wang Chun Ling, Wei Dong, Li Fu Shou, Wei Sheng Xin, He Shi Long, Li Ren Neng, Fang Zhun Sheng and Zheng Xi Chuang—was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.

Presiding Judge Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that the sureties must include a civil servant earning no less than GH¢10,000 monthly, a Chinese national resident in Ghana for over five years, and a Ghanaian citizen.

The accused were further directed to deposit their travel documents at the court registry and ensure they are available at the country's entry points to prevent possible flight risk.

They are also required to report to the National Intelligence Bureau twice a week.

The ten were arrested on July 1, 2025, at Asankragua in the Western Region and are facing charges including unlawful trading in gold, hoarding, tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal possession of firearms.

According to prosecution, the complainants are members of the National Security Gold Board Task Force.

Intelligence gathered on June 30, 2025, indicated that the accused had flouted Ghana Gold Board directives and were actively engaged in hoarding, trading, and smuggling of gold.

The Task Force moved to Asankragua and arrested the accused, while others fled the scene.

Searches at their residences uncovered 1,286kg of gold bars, nuggets and dust, alongside ledgers detailing gold transactions and receipts.

Additional items retrieved included mercury, twelve pump action guns, 36 BB cartridges, two gold scales, and two safes containing casino cash chips.

During interrogation, the accused admitted involvement in gold sales and casino operations but failed to disclose their registered business names and vault locations.

The prosecution said investigations had confirmed their engagement in gold trade and smuggling without registration under Ghana's tax laws.

Authorities are currently probing further to determine the scale of financial concealment stemming from the alleged offences.

