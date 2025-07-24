Engr. Ben Debrah wins top Engineering Excellence Award

Engineer Richard Ben Debrah

Engineer Richard Ben Debrah, the Head of the Works Department at the Tema West Municipal Assembly, has been awarded the prestigious title of African Ambassador for Infrastructure Development and Engineering Excellence in a landmark celebration of leadership in engineering and infrastructure.

The Business Executive group honored him at the 2025 African Ambassadorial Title Conference and Awards held last weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

The award recognises his extensive efforts in promoting sustainable infrastructure and elevating engineering practices in Ghana and across Africa.

The awards ceremony attracted a high-level gathering of African Diplomats, Public Officials, Engineering Professionals and delegates from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Belarus.

Mrs. Engedaye Eshete, the leader of the Equal Trade Women Alliance of Ethiopia, presented the award to Engr Debrah.

Ethical progress

The event also celebrated visionaries driving innovation and ethical progress in various sectors across the African Continent.

The awardees were selected from a competitive pool of nominations and evaluated for their sustainability efforts, leadership integrity, innovations and community-driven impact initiatives.

Receiving the award, Engr. Debrah reaffirmed the critical role engineers play in Africa’s development, saying, “Our role in shaping the Continent’s infrastructure is pivotal in ensuring sustainable economic growth and regional development.”

Engr. Debrah, who is also the National President of the Local Government Service Engineers Association of Ghana encouraged engineers across the continent to champion ethical practices, forward-thinking design and long-term sustainability in their work.

Grassroots development

Dr. Baroness Paulette Kporo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the awards organization, lauded Engr. Debrah’s contributions to grassroots development and national engineering progress.

“Engr. Ben Debrah embodies the vision behind the African Ambassadorial Title Awards," she said." His commitment to professional excellence and community transformation is the kind of leadership Africa needs."

His work continues to influence policy, innovation, and engineering standards across borders, laying the groundwork for sustainable, inclusive development in Africa.

Engr. Debrah dedicated his award to the Tema West Municipal Assembly, the Local Government Service Engineers Association of Ghana, and the Ghana Institution of Engineers.