Dear critical reader, having hoarded and treated their nation's oil revenues as their own for decades, it's still not too late for the leaders of Equatorial Guinea to make amends and focus on lifting the country's base of the pyramid demographics out of poverty in the AI era.

They could provide leveling-up 100-year low-interest generational loans pegged at 1% for all citizens to build their own family homes in new planned green, climate-smart cities nationwide. This initiative would improve living standards and include regular monthly stipends for survival in exchange for community service volunteering across Equatorial Guinea.

Denying citizens their share of revenues from massive profits from exporting natural gas and oil is shortsighted and foolish. With oil dominating the economy (over 80% of government revenues) and reserves declining, it's crucial to shift focus to other assets like forests.

These offer untapped potential through certified traceable sustainable wood processing, organic smallholder agriculture using agroforestry and permaculture principles, and ecotourism. By diversifying the economy and investing in human capital, Equatorial Guinea can foster sustainable growth and development.

This approach would help reduce poverty, promote financial inclusion, and ensure a more resilient future for its citizens. A word to the wise...

