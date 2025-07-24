ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 24 Jul 2025 Feature Article

Rethinking Equatorial Guinea's Economic Future: Will A Path to Sustainable Development Make A Difference?

Rethinking Equatorial Guineas Economic Future: Will A Path to Sustainable Development Make A Difference?

Dear critical reader, having hoarded and treated their nation's oil revenues as their own for decades, it's still not too late for the leaders of Equatorial Guinea to make amends and focus on lifting the country's base of the pyramid demographics out of poverty in the AI era.

They could provide leveling-up 100-year low-interest generational loans pegged at 1% for all citizens to build their own family homes in new planned green, climate-smart cities nationwide. This initiative would improve living standards and include regular monthly stipends for survival in exchange for community service volunteering across Equatorial Guinea.

Denying citizens their share of revenues from massive profits from exporting natural gas and oil is shortsighted and foolish. With oil dominating the economy (over 80% of government revenues) and reserves declining, it's crucial to shift focus to other assets like forests.

These offer untapped potential through certified traceable sustainable wood processing, organic smallholder agriculture using agroforestry and permaculture principles, and ecotourism. By diversifying the economy and investing in human capital, Equatorial Guinea can foster sustainable growth and development.

This approach would help reduce poverty, promote financial inclusion, and ensure a more resilient future for its citizens. A word to the wise...

#EquatorialGuinea
#SustainableDevelopment
#ClimateResilience
#GreenCities
#CommunityService
#NaturalResourceManagement
#EconomicDiversification
#PovertyReduction
#RenewableEnergy
#FinancialInclusion

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1633)

More

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Two arrested over violence in Ablekuma North rerun Two arrested over violence in Ablekuma North rerun

4 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Over 200 trafficked Ghanaians rescued from Nigeria; 500 still held in Côte d’Ivo...

4 hours ago

Parliament to vet final batch of deputy ministerial nominees on July 25 Parliament to vet final batch of deputy ministerial nominees on July 25

5 hours ago

“When are we getting the 40%?” — Franklin Cudjoe questions AG’s decision to drop Duffuor case “When are we getting the 40%?” — Franklin Cudjoe questions AG’s decision to drop...

5 hours ago

You wouldn’t dare come to Ghana without protection – Titus Glover warns Kevin Taylor You wouldn’t dare come to Ghana without protection – Titus Glover warns Kevin Ta...

5 hours ago

Only Mustapha Hamid has met bail conditions; six others detained – OSP Only Mustapha Hamid has met bail conditions; six others detained – OSP

5 hours ago

Chairman of Parliaments Economy and Development Committee, Eric Afful Mid-year budget review: Government will not ask for additional funds — Economy C...

6 hours ago

Court of Appeal, Justice Alexander Osei-Tutu 'New king, new law' inapplicable in land sales, stop harassing landowners — Just...

6 hours ago

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare “This is no ordinary mistake" — Abena Osei-Asare decries GH¢138.91 billion debt ...

6 hours ago

Former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Polling Station Executives expose Mireku Duker’s “use and dump...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line