MTN Ghana deepens connection with customers in Eastern Region

MTN Ghana is investing US $250 million in network expansion and enhancement projects across Ghana in 2025 to promote an enhanced network experience.

This came to light during a panel discussion at the MTN Media and Stakeholder Forum held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Participants of the MTN Media and Stakeholder Forum included key state institutions that contribute to the development of the telecoms industry in Ghana.

Sharing insights into MTN’s contributions to transforming lives in the communities in which it operates, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, MTN Ghana, referred to the MTN Bright scholarship, employee volunteering activities in training the youth in digital skills, including mobile phone repairs, as some of MTN’s positive strides.

Mrs Fiagbenu also threw more light on MTN’s sustainability achievements in its ‘Doing for Planet’ initiatives and provided insights into MTN's Skills Academy, a digital skills training platform for the youth.

In an address, Mr Samuel Duku, Network Field Services Manager for the Eastern and Volta Regions, disclosed that MTN Ghana had deployed over 5,000 sites nationwide, with 87.5% of its data being carried on advanced 4G technology to deliver a superior and reliable experience for its customers.

Mr Duku said MTN Ghana was relocating approximately 130km of fibre infrastructure to boost network resilience and significantly expand capacity in 2025 to pave the way for next-generation services and applications that would empower individuals and businesses across Ghana, adding that some sites were being upgraded while 5 other communities, which did not have MTN coverage, would be brought on stream during the year.

He assured customers in the Eastern region of an enhanced network experience as work in their communities had commenced and was at various levels of completion.

On his part, Mr Faisal Ali, Manager, Mobile Money Channel Development, noted that MTN Ghana and Mobile Money LTD. had made inroads into providing the best value propositions for individual customers and SMEs, adding that MTN’s data offers as well as the financial services on its platforms provided businesses the opportunity to trade beyond their locations and gain access to financial support to enhance their businesses.

In a statement, the Eastern regional representative of the National Communications Authority commended MTN Ghana for regularly engaging with its stakeholders.

Also present at the event was Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Richard Appiah, Deputy Commander, Eastern Regional Police Command. ACP Appiah pledged the commitment of his team to educating Momo vendors on how to protect themselves from armed attacks.

Hon. Adongo, Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for New Juaben North, also pledged the collaboration of the assembly in curbing the rampant cable cuts that disrupted service delivery to customers.

The Media and Stakeholder Forum is organised annually by MTN to update its stakeholders on the activities being undertaken to ensure that customers enjoy seamless services and the best value proposition to enhance their livelihoods. MTN has, so far, visited five, out of the sixteen regions of Ghana and expects to engage all the other regions before the end of the year 2025.