Am I Too Old To Be…?

Sometimes, life feels like a race you never signed up for. You were just trying to survive, one day at a time, and before you knew it, the calendar filled up with birthdays that stopped feeling exciting and started feeling like warnings. Like reminders. Like echoes of how much older you are becoming, even if you still feel like a child in some ways.

And so you start asking yourself in secret:
Am I too old to dream again?
Too old to fall in love for the first time?
Too old to still be figuring life out?
Too old to not have a car, a house, or a plan?

Too old to be lonely?
Too old to cry myself to sleep sometimes?
These are not just questions. These are quiet heartbreaks. These are the thoughts people carry when no one is watching.

To that someone who wakes up each day and wonders if life has passed them by, I see you.

To that someone who scrolls through their phone and sees classmates getting married, getting promoted, buying houses, smiling with children, while you still feel stuck, I feel your ache.

To the one who lost years in a relationship that went nowhere, or poured yourself into a job that left you empty, and now you wonder if you wasted your prime, I know it hurts.

You didn’t plan for things to go this way. You had hopes too. You had timelines. You had prayers. But life did not follow your script.

Sometimes the pain is not loud. It’s not a breakdown. It’s just that lump in your throat when you see someone living the life you prayed for. It’s the sting when someone says, “At your age?” It’s the quiet tears after a birthday party because everyone celebrated you, but inside, you felt lost.

Some people are not lazy. They are just tired.

Tired of trying.
Tired of hoping.
Tired of starting over.
Tired of pretending they’re okay when they’re barely holding it together.

They are the ones who smile in public and collapse in private.

The ones who motivate others while silently asking, “What about me?”

The ones who carry everyone else’s burdens while their own hearts are breaking.

And then there’s the pressure.
The comments from family, friends, and society.

“When are you settling down?”
“Why haven’t you had children yet?”

“Don’t you have a stable job?”

“Why are you still living there?”

They don’t always mean harm, but the words sit on your chest like a weight.

You start to feel like you’re running out of time. Like everything good is slipping past you by just inches. That job. That love. That peace. That success. So close. Yet so far.

But listen. And I mean really listen.
You are not too old.
You are not too old to begin again.
You are not too old to feel joy, to make mistakes, to heal, to try, to change your mind, to walk away, to believe, to rebuild.

You are not too old to feel everything deeply and still rise.

Life does not come with a timetable.
Love does not expire.
Healing has no age limit.
Happiness is not just for the young.
You are not behind. You are not too late. You are not lost. You are still here.

And as long as you are here, your life is still valid.

To the woman in her forties who never had the wedding she dreamed of, but still believes in love, keep believing.

To the man in his thirties who is tired of pretending to be strong while feeling like a failure, you are not alone.

To the single parent who gave up everything for your children and now wonders who you are outside of them, you are still important.

To the young adult who is overwhelmed, anxious, and unsure about what tomorrow holds, your confusion doesn’t mean you are broken.

To the elder who feels forgotten and useless, your wisdom still matters. You still matter.

Maybe your story didn’t go as planned.
Maybe you’ve had more losses than wins.

Maybe you carry invisible wounds.
Maybe you cry for things no one knows you lost.

But still, you rise.
And that makes you powerful. That makes you beautiful. That makes you enough.

So next time that voice comes whispering, “You’re too old,”

whisper back, “Too old for what?”

Too old to live again?
Too old to try again?
Too old to laugh, dance, cry, hope?
You’re still breathing. That means something.

That means the door has not closed.
That means the next chapter is still being written.

You may have missed the train you were waiting for, but maybe there is another one. Maybe one that is just for you. And maybe, this time, it won’t leave without you.

Ask yourself this:
What would I do if I wasn’t afraid of being too late?

What would I try if I believed it wasn’t too late for me?

Who would I become if I gave myself permission to hope again?

Whatever your answer is, begin there.
Begin small. Begin slowly. But begin.
Because the world will not always understand your path.

But you must still walk it.
And you must never let age, fear, or failure silence your spirit.

You are not too old. You are still here.
So please, don’t give up on becoming.
Not now. Not yet.
#Puobabangna
By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region Of Ghana

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

