V/R: Police arrest man for possession of 92 slabs of Indian hemp at Akatsi

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of a man for the possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

In a press release issued on Saturday, May 10, the Police identified the suspect as one Bukari Yakubu, who deals in narcotics in and around Akatsi.

Through the intelligence-led operation by the Police, the suspect was arrested today in possession of ninety-two (92) slabs of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspect, identified as Bukari Yakubu, was arrested at his residence on Saturday, 10th May 2025 at 1:00am, at Akatsi in the Volta Region after Police placed surveillance on him.

“Investigation conducted so far indicates that Bukari Yakubu has been dealing in narcotics within Akatsi and its surrounding areas.

“A search conducted at his residence led to the retrieval of 92 slabs of a substance wrapped in yellowish material, suspected to be Indian hemp and two Royal motorbikes, suspected to be stolen,” the Ghana Police Service said in its press release.

In the release, the Police disclosed that the suspect has admitted ownership of the items upon preliminary interrogation and is in custody, assisting withthe investigation.