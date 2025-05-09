ModernGhana logo
"Destoolment rumours of Baffour Kuffour false, malicious" — Anou queen mother, family

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Social News The royal family of the Anou Stool addressing the media
FRI, 09 MAY 2025
The royal family of the Anou Stool addressing the media

The royal family of the Anou Stool in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region has firmly denied claims that Baffour Osei Kuffour has been removed from his position as chief.

In a press conference held to address the issue, the family reaffirmed that Baffour Kuffour remains the rightful occupant of the Anou Stool and continues to serve as Krontihene of the Offinso Traditional Council.

Speaking at the event, Nana Frimpomaa Nyarko, the Queen Mother of the Anou Stool, dismissed the circulating rumors as part of what she described as an "evil agenda" spearheaded by a family member, Kofi Achiaw. According to her, Achiaw’s actions are driven by personal ambition and greed.

She emphasized that the Offinso Traditional Council has neither initiated nor concluded any destoolment process against Baffour Osei Kuffour. "There are no credible charges, no hearings, and no ruling—only lies being pushed to tarnish the image of a man who continues to serve his people with commitment," she stated.

Nana Frimpomaa further accused Achiaw of harboring long-standing ambitions to unseat Baffour Kuffour and said his recent activities are merely a continuation of previous attempts to sow discord within the family and the traditional council.

Other members of the Anou royal family who spoke at the press conference also challenged anyone making such claims to present documented evidence of any legitimate destoolment process. They praised Baffour Kuffour for his leadership, particularly his focus on development and unity, and expressed their unwavering support for his continued reign.

The family concluded by urging the public to disregard the rumors, calling them false, malicious, and intended to destabilize the peace and progress of the community.

