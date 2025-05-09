ModernGhana logo
Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

  Fri, 09 May 2025
The Central North Regional Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of Zenabu Tahiru, a woman who was found dead in her room at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

Zenabu was discovered on April 3, 2025, with a cloth tied tightly around her neck and visible blood stains on her hands, prompting a murder investigation.

In a statement released by the Police Public Affairs Directorate and shared with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, the suspects were identified as Isaac Arhin and Richard Armah. Both were apprehended on May 5 at Twifo Aboabo.

According to the police, Richard Armah, who repairs mobile phones and works as a spinner, was arrested after he used the victim’s mobile phone to contact one of her friends. That friend, recognizing the number, alerted the police.

“Upon interrogation, Armah mentioned suspect Arhin as his accomplice and he was also subsequently arrested,” the release said.

The police confirmed that the deceased’s mobile phone has been recovered and is now part of the evidence in their custody.

Both suspects appeared before court on May 7 and have been remanded into police custody. They are expected to reappear on May 21, 2025.

