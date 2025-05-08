Ahafo Fire Service crowned champions of May Day Games 2025

The Ahafo Regional Fire Service team emerged as the overall champions of the 2025 May Day Games, a regional sporting event organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to mark this year’s Workers' Day celebration.

The event, which brought together various security services and public institutions across the Ahafo Region, took place at the Goaso Community Park under a theme that celebrated unity, health, and teamwork among workers.

In a vibrant closing ceremony, Ahafo Regional NSA Director Fetus Boffah presented medals and a trophy to the Fire Service team in recognition of their outstanding performance. Their dominance across multiple sporting disciplines secured them the title of overall best team.

Boffah praised the team’s professionalism, commitment, and spirit. “Sport is a vital tool for building team spirit and maintaining physical and mental well-being. I congratulate the Fire Service for their outstanding display,” he stated.

The Games featured a range of activities including football, volleyball, athletics, and tug of war. Teams from the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana Health Service, and other public sector institutions competed with enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

Members of the winning Fire Service team expressed appreciation for the honour and reaffirmed their dedication to both their professional duties and active participation in regional initiatives.

The event wrapped up with a show of solidarity, cheers, and unity songs, as workers celebrated a day of achievement, camaraderie, and shared purpose.