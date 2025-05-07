No public processions, funerals allowed ahead of one-week observation of late Asante Mampong chief

The Asante Mampong Traditional Council has banned all public processions and funerals within its jurisdiction in anticipation of the one-week observation of the passing of the late Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

This solemn observance is scheduled for Monday, May 12 with the ban remaining in effect until the conclusion of the final funeral rites.

This resolution follows arrangements put in place by the Funeral Committee, presided over by the Adontenhene of the Traditional Council and Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II.

In a statement to the media, Barimah Osei Hwedie II implored the public to comply with the directives set forth by the traditional council.

He indicated that the date for the main funeral arrangements will be disclosed subsequent after a meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II expressed his gratitude to the Queen Mother of the Asante Mampong Traditional Council, Nana Agyakomaa Difie II, as well other council members, for their invaluable guidance and support throughout the planning process.

He assured the public of optimal security measures, noting that the committee had conferred with the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) across the four municipalities within the traditional jurisdiction.

Each of the four municipalities will deploy security personnel for both the one-week observation and the final funeral rites.

The Adontenhene urged the public to participate in significant numbers as a demonstration of appreciation for the late chief's unwavering commitment to the advancement of Asanteman and Ghana at large.

