GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme

A technician with the Local Government Service, Ibrahim Kofi Sessah, has been granted bail by the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court after pleading not guilty to charges related to a high-profile job placement scandal within the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Sessah, who faces three counts of alleged financial misconduct, including using public office for profit and bribery, was granted bail in the sum of GHS 6.5 million. The court ordered that the bail be backed by two sureties who must justify the amount with landed property situated in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Sessah is accused of working in concert with Anthony Gyasi, an IT Officer at the GES Head Office—currently at large—to facilitate the illegal sale of GES appointment letters to unsuspecting teacher applicants.

Prosecutors allege that from January 2022 to December 2023, over GHS 6 million was funneled into Sessah’s Zenith Bank account as proceeds from the sale of appointments. The funds were allegedly collected on behalf of Gyasi. Additionally, Sessah is accused of personally collecting GHS 580,000 from about 100 individuals with false promises of GES placements.

The court has directed the prosecution to complete and file all disclosure materials within 21 days to allow the defense to prepare ahead of trial.

The case has been adjourned to June 3, 2025, for mention.