ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 06 May 2025 Headlines

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme

  Tue, 06 May 2025
GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme

A technician with the Local Government Service, Ibrahim Kofi Sessah, has been granted bail by the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court after pleading not guilty to charges related to a high-profile job placement scandal within the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Sessah, who faces three counts of alleged financial misconduct, including using public office for profit and bribery, was granted bail in the sum of GHS 6.5 million. The court ordered that the bail be backed by two sureties who must justify the amount with landed property situated in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Sessah is accused of working in concert with Anthony Gyasi, an IT Officer at the GES Head Office—currently at large—to facilitate the illegal sale of GES appointment letters to unsuspecting teacher applicants.

Prosecutors allege that from January 2022 to December 2023, over GHS 6 million was funneled into Sessah’s Zenith Bank account as proceeds from the sale of appointments. The funds were allegedly collected on behalf of Gyasi. Additionally, Sessah is accused of personally collecting GHS 580,000 from about 100 individuals with false promises of GES placements.

The court has directed the prosecution to complete and file all disclosure materials within 21 days to allow the defense to prepare ahead of trial.

The case has been adjourned to June 3, 2025, for mention.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin

20 minutes ago

Samuel A. Jinapor 'Akufo-Addo gov't officially launched the chip-embedded passport on December 202...

42 minutes ago

Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

42 minutes ago

Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in US Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global...

57 minutes ago

Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other peoples Ghana Card details from mobile money agent to receive ransom Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other people's Gh...

1 hour ago

Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin Alleged assault: 'No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that...

1 hour ago

Contempt of court: Side chick Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threatening judge Contempt of court: 'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threat...

2 hours ago

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over a...

2 hours ago

Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Renowned political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo NPP has lost its soul and tradition because of its current bad leadership — Prof...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line