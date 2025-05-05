Great Minds, We Change the World: Digital Skills for KNUST School of Business Students – The Future Is Yours!

At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), especially in the School of Business, students are not just learning from slides. They are being groomed to lead in a world that is increasingly digitally driven. If you’re studying Business Administration, Marketing, Accounting, or any other business-related course, you’re on an exciting journey. However, to truly stand out in today’s competitive job market, digital skills are no longer optional—they are essential.

Great minds, we change the world, but you must also have the tools to do so.

The Changing Job Market: Your Degree Is Not Enough

It’s true that having a degree from a prestigious institution like KNUST is a great achievement. But it’s no longer enough to simply have a first-class CWA. In fact, many graduates with top grades are finding themselves unemployed, or worse, stuck in jobs that don’t match their qualifications. Why? Because employers are looking for more than just academic excellence. They are looking for digital fluency—the ability to use modern software tools, manage online platforms, and adapt to new technologies quickly. Imagine you graduate with a Degree in Human Resource but can’t use HR software systems like Workday, BambooHR, or even basic tools like Microsoft Office Suite. Or consider a student graduating with a BSc. in Accounting, but unable to navigate QuickBooks, Xero, or even Excel to its full potential. These gaps in digital knowledge will be the barriers that stop you from excelling.

The world is changing fast, and you must adapt with it. As the famous quote says, "The future belongs to those who learn more skills and combine them in creative ways." Digital tools and technologies are the key to unlocking your potential.

Understanding the Tools You Need for Your Discipline

Whether you are in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Accounting, or Hospitality Management, the digital world is present in every

aspect of business. Below are the essential tools and software each program requires to ensure you're prepared for the future:

BSc. Business Administration: Logistics and Supply Chain Management

1. Supply Chain Management Software: SAP SCM, Oracle Transportation Management, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software

2. Project Management Tools: Microsoft Project, Trello, Asana

3. Data Analytics Tools: Tableau, Power BI

4. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): SAP, Oracle ERP

5. Excel Advanced: Pivot Tables, VLOOKUP, Financial Modeling

6. Transportation Management Systems: MercuryGate, Transporeon

7. Warehouse Management Systems (WMS): Blue Yonder, HighJump

BSc. Business Information Technology

1. Programming Languages: C#, Python, Java, JavaScript

2. Database Management: MySQL, MongoDB, Oracle, SQL Server

3. Web Development Tools: HTML, CSS, Angular, React, Node.js

4. Cloud Computing: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud

5. Business Intelligence Tools: Tableau, Power BI

6. Networking Tools: Cisco Packet Tracer, Wireshark

7. Version Control: GitHub, Bitbucket

BSc. Marketing

1.Social Media Management Tools: Hootsuite, Buffer, Sprout Social

2. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): SEMrush, Ahrefs, Moz

3. Google Analytics: Web traffic and data analysis

4. Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho CRM

5. Email Marketing Tools: Mailchimp, Constant Contact, ActiveCampaign

6. Advertising Platforms: Google Ads, Facebook Ads Manager

7. Content Creation Tools: Canva, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere

BSc. Human Resource

1. HR Software Systems: Workday, BambooHR, ADP Workforce Now

2. Performance Management Tools: 15Five, Lattice, Trakstar

3. Recruiting Platforms: LinkedIn Recruiter, Indeed, Greenhouse

4. Payroll Software: Gusto, QuickBooks Payroll

5. Employee Engagement Platforms: Officevibe, CultureAmp

6. Learning Management Systems (LMS): Moodle, Blackboard

BSc. Management

1. Project Management Software: Asana, Microsoft Project, Wrike

2. Business Strategy Tools: SWOT Analysis Tools, Porter’s Five Forces

3. Collaboration Platforms: Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom

4. Time Management Tools: RescueTime, Toggl

5. Customer Service Tools: Zendesk, Freshdesk

6. Data Analytics Tools: Tableau, Power BI

BSc. Accounting

1. Accounting Software: QuickBooks, Xero, Sage, FreshBooks

2. Spreadsheet Skills: Microsoft Excel (Advanced Formulas, Pivot Tables, Financial Modeling)

3. Tax Preparation Software: TurboTax, TaxSlayer

4. Audit Tools: CaseWare, IDEA

5. Financial Modeling Tools: Excel, Fincad, Quantrix

BSc. Banking and Finance

1. Financial Modeling Tools: Excel, Bloomberg Terminal, FactSet

2. Risk Management Software: SAS, Palisade DecisionTools

3. Investment Analysis Software: Morningstar Direct, Thomson Reuters Eikon

4. Trading Platforms: MetaTrader 4/5, ThinkorSwim

5. Accounting Software: QuickBooks, Xero

BSc. International Business

1. Market Research Tools: Statista, Nielsen, Euromonitor

2. Cross-Cultural Communication Platforms: Slack, Microsoft Teams

3. Translation Tools: Google Translate, Microsoft Translator

4. Supply Chain and Logistics: SAP SCM, Oracle Transportation Management

5. Business Analytics: Tableau, Google Data Studio

BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management

1. Hotel Management Software: Opera PMS, Hotelogix, RMS Cloud

2. Booking Engines: Booking com, Expedia Partner Central

3. Event Management Software: Cvent, Eventbrite

4. Tourism Marketing Tools: Mailchimp, Hootsuite, Buffer

5. Guest Feedback Systems: Revinate, TrustYou

6. POS Systems: Square, Toast

It’s Not About Ironing Your Blue Long Sleeve and Polished Shoes

Business Administration is not about dressing in an ironed blue long sleeve, trousers with a polished pair of shoes, or flying a tie. It's not always about looking the part with a neatly combed hairstyle or a professional skirt. Sure, presentation is important in some cases, but it’s the skills that matter the most. Whether you’re working in HR, Marketing, Accounting, or Supply Chain Management, your digital skills will make you stand out more than just your attire.

Business students fit into any organization, but to do that, you must be equipped with real-world skills. You must understand software tools that are widely used in businesses today. You must be digitally literate—it’s the currency of the modern job market. Dressing well don’t always guarantee success, skills do.

The Job Market Is Becoming More Competitive

Every year, the number of graduates increases, and unemployment rates follow suit. More graduates are entering the workforce, but fewer are finding jobs because they don’t have the necessary skills that employers are seeking. Digital literacy is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Without Excel, LinkedIn, or cloud-based tools in your toolkit, your degree may not be enough.

The Power of LinkedIn and Online Learning Platforms

As a KNUST School of Business student, you must also leverage the power of LinkedIn and online learning platforms. LinkedIn is not just for finding jobs—it’s about building your professional brand and connecting with people who can help you grow your career. A strong LinkedIn profile with certifications in digital tools can set you apart from other graduates.

Online courses are a great way to enhance your skills. Platforms like Coursera, edX, LinkedIn Learning, and Udemy offer specialized courses in everything from data analysis to marketing to project management. If you’re in HR, consider taking a course in Workday. If you’re studying Business Information Technology, you should know how to code in Python and use cloud platforms like AWS or Azure.

It’s About Adapting to a Digital-First World

The job market today is rapidly changing. It’s digital-first. Being equipped with the right software tools will help you adapt to the evolving business landscape. Think about how AI, machine learning, and automation are reshaping business operations. You don’t need to be an AI expert, but you need to understand how these tools work and how they can make your tasks more efficient. The world is evolving, and if you want to change the world, you must evolve with it.

Conclusion: Get Ready to Change the World

At KNUST School of Business, you are being prepared for greatness. Great minds, we change the world, but in order to do so, you need more than just a degree. You need digital skills. Whether it's mastering tools like Microsoft Office Suite, Excel, CRM software, data analysis platforms, or cloud computing tools, these are the skills that will elevate you above your peers in the job market.

It’s not enough to just know the theory from slides in your classes; it’s about being able to apply that knowledge in the real world. Many students in Business Administration, Marketing, Accounting, and related fields don’t even know the basics of email communication. Yes, some students don’t even know how to send a professional email, what the subject line means, or how to use the BCC (blind carbon copy) and CC (carbon copy) fields effectively. But guess what? Big companies and organizations rely heavily on email messaging systems, not WhatsApp, Snapchat, or social media apps.

If you're thinking that sending WhatsApp messages is how business communication works, think again. Business professionals use email to correspond about everything from product orders and HR policies to financial transactions and client communications. Email is the standard. The sooner you get comfortable with email etiquette, the better.

The reality is that digital fluency is what will help you stand out in a world flooded with graduates. Graduates increase every year, and to avoid becoming just another unemployed graduate, you need to build a digital profile that speaks volumes. Enhance your LinkedIn profile, take online courses in relevant software tools, and focus on gaining hands-on experience with platforms that businesses use.

No matter what you study at the KNUST School of Business, the future is digital. The world is evolving, and so must you. Dressing in a nice blue long sleeve, trousers, a polished pair of shoes, and a well-pressed skirt is great for certain occasions, but when it comes to your career, skills will always outshine your wardrobe. You are training to fit into any organization, but you will only truly succeed if you adapt and equip yourself with the skills that businesses demand today.

To change the world, you have to be ready. So, let’s move beyond books and slides—let’s embrace the world of digital tools and software applications. The skills you master today will shape the success you achieve tomorrow.

Remember, you’re more than your degree—you are the future, equipped with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a digital-first world. Great minds, we change the world—and you, as a KNUST School of Business student, are ready to lead the way. Get digitally literate, and make the difference.