PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Export Development

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched an 18-member Presidential Committee on Accelerated Export Development, aimed at revitalizing Ghana’s export sector to generate foreign exchange and spur economic growth.

The high-level committee is composed of influential figures from government, industry, and civil society, including President Mahama himself, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and other prominent stakeholders.

Also on the list is Samson Asaki Awingobit, who was officially declared the National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) in 2024 after defeating Hajia Hajara in the party's national delegates congress held across all 16 regions.

Their mandate is to spearhead Ghana’s export development agenda with a focus on practical strategies and measurable outcomes.

The committee members are:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama Hon. Goosie Tanoh Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson Hon. Elizabeth Agyare Hon. Emelia Arthur Hon. Eric Opoku Hon. Dominic Ayine Gen. Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono Anthony Kwasi Sarpong Davies Narh Korboe Dr. Eben Anuwa-Amarh Dr. Akushika Andoh Kwesi Korboe Sampson Asaki Awingobit Representative, Federation of Association of Ghana Exporters Representative, Association of Ghana Industries Jacob Nyarko Mensah Gabriel Opoku Asare

During the inauguration on Monday, May 5, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, emphasized the importance of the committee in transforming Ghana’s export landscape.

He described the body as “a strategic engine poised to drive Ghana’s export transformation by offering practical, evidence-based advice to the President.”

The committee is expected to begin work immediately, with a focus on identifying barriers to export growth and proposing bold, actionable reforms across various sectors.

“This is why the inauguration of the PCAED is so important. This Presidential Committee is not symbolic. It is a strategic engine. It brings together business leaders, trade experts, regulators, and sector champions with one mission: to drive Ghana's export transformation by providing strategic, practical, and evidence-based advice to the President,” he stated.