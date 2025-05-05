ModernGhana logo
PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Export Development

  Mon, 05 May 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched an 18-member Presidential Committee on Accelerated Export Development, aimed at revitalizing Ghana’s export sector to generate foreign exchange and spur economic growth.

The high-level committee is composed of influential figures from government, industry, and civil society, including President Mahama himself, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and other prominent stakeholders.

Also on the list is Samson Asaki Awingobit, who was officially declared the National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) in 2024 after defeating Hajia Hajara in the party's national delegates congress held across all 16 regions.

Their mandate is to spearhead Ghana’s export development agenda with a focus on practical strategies and measurable outcomes.

The committee members are:

  1. H.E. John Dramani Mahama
  2. Hon. Goosie Tanoh
  3. Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson
  4. Hon. Elizabeth Agyare
  5. Hon. Emelia Arthur
  6. Hon. Eric Opoku
  7. Hon. Dominic Ayine
  8. Gen. Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono
  9. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong
  10. Davies Narh Korboe
  11. Dr. Eben Anuwa-Amarh
  12. Dr. Akushika Andoh
  13. Kwesi Korboe
  14. Sampson Asaki Awingobit
  15. Representative, Federation of Association of Ghana Exporters

  16. Representative, Association of Ghana Industries

  17. Jacob Nyarko Mensah

  18. Gabriel Opoku Asare

During the inauguration on Monday, May 5, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, emphasized the importance of the committee in transforming Ghana’s export landscape.

He described the body as “a strategic engine poised to drive Ghana’s export transformation by offering practical, evidence-based advice to the President.”

The committee is expected to begin work immediately, with a focus on identifying barriers to export growth and proposing bold, actionable reforms across various sectors.

“This is why the inauguration of the PCAED is so important. This Presidential Committee is not symbolic. It is a strategic engine. It brings together business leaders, trade experts, regulators, and sector champions with one mission: to drive Ghana's export transformation by providing strategic, practical, and evidence-based advice to the President,” he stated.

