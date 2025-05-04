President Mahama returns to Accra from historic investiture of Gabon President 

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday night returned to Accra after participating in the historic investiture of President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon at the iconic Libreville Sports Stadium.

President Nguema, who is the immediate past military junta of Gabon, overthrew longtime leader Mr Ali Bongo almost two years ago.

His inauguration followed his landslide victory in Gabon’s April 12th, 2025, Presidential election, which he won with 90.35 per cent of the valid votes cast.

During the two-day visit to Gabon, President Mahama, who attended a state dinner, held a high-level meeting with his Gabonese counterpart regarding cooperation between the two nations.

President Mahama’s participation in President Nguema’s investiture is in pursuit of Ghana's long-standing foreign policy of good neighbourliness.

President Mahama’s Delegation include: Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister, Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, National Security Advisor, Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, and Mr Stan Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in-charge of Operations.

GNA