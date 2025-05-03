'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, I'm sorry — A Plus begs Ayine

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has eaten humble pie.

He has apologised to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine for hurling raw insults at him in a recent Facebook post.

The genesis and clarification

He had earlier accused the Attorney General of interfering in a sanitation levy deal in Parliament by paying a bribe to the Parliamentary Appointments Committee using money allegedly received from one Mr. Sledge, a resident of East Legon.

He has since clarified that the social media post shared via X, in which the Attorney General was called a thief and corrupt, originated from an impersonated account.

“First and foremost, I want to state, without any ambiguity, that I have never—at any point—accused the Hon. Attorney General, Dr. Ayine, of being corrupt or a thief. That claim is false and misleading.

“The statements currently in circulation originated from a fraudulent Twitter (X) account that is impersonating me. Although the account bears my name, photograph, and even a verification badge, it is not under my control,” he wrote.

However, A Plus has admitted that he actually authored the April 30 post on Facebook in which he said, "If you are an old fool, I'll reset your brain. Stupid man!"

Regret and apology

A Plus says as a younger Member of Parliament, he has shown remorse for his oncular conduct and apologises to his senior colleague in the House Dr. Ayine, the general public, the NDC and Parliament.

"Regarding my own response on Facebook to the Attorney General's comments at the press conference, I admit that I authored that particular post. Upon reflection, I acknowledge that the tone and choice of words I used were inappropriate. As a Member of Parliament, a younger colleague, and a junior in the House, I sincerely apologize to Hon. Dr. Ayine, the general public, the NDC party, and Parliament, and fully retract those words. I believe I could have made my point in a more respectful and constructive manner.

"I take full responsibility for my words and actions. As a gesture of remorse and respect, I have deleted the post in question—something I rarely do," he admits.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM HON. KWAME ASARE OBENG (A-PLUS)

Member of Parliament, Gomoa Central Constituency

I wish to formally address the recent misunderstanding between myself and my respected senior colleague, Hon. Dr. Dominic Ayine.

To begin with, it is important to clarify that this matter revolves around two separate social media posts:

1. A Twitter (X) post from a fake account impersonating me, which claimed that the Hon. Attorney General is a thief and corrupt.

2. My subsequent response on Facebook, after the Attorney General appeared to rely on the content of that fake account during his press conference to address related questions.

First and foremost, I want to state, without any ambiguity, that I have never—at any point—accused the Hon. Attorney General, Dr. Ayine, of being corrupt or a thief. That claim is false and misleading. The statements currently in circulation originated from a fraudulent Twitter (X) account that is impersonating me. Although the account bears my name, photograph, and even a verification badge, it is not under my control. As the public is now aware, verification on X can be obtained through a paid subscription, making impersonation easier. The fake account can be accessed via this link: https://twitter.com/KwameAplus_?t=k8u3Vhui4zIyXt1lBfu0gg&s=09.

My official remarks regarding the passage of the sanitation levy remain available on my verified Facebook page. They are clear, measured, and accessible to the general public. I never used the words corrupt or thief. I encourage all Ghanaians to refer to my Facebook page for the accurate and unedited version of events. The impersonator account deliberately distorted my position, seemingly to create confusion and inflame tensions.

At his press conference, Hon. Dr. Ayine invited the media to question me about an alleged scandal involving the National Service Secretariat (NSS). In response, I wish to state unequivocally that I have no knowledge of the matter and no connection to it whatsoever. I have never received any payment from the NSS, nor do I have any business—directly or indirectly—with the Secretariat. I have never contacted anyone to suppress or influence the matter in any way.

The only time I came into contact with the issue was in November 2024, when a gentleman approached me claiming he was being falsely accused. As a media personality and majority shareholder in a Ghanaian media company (as declared in my asset declaration), he sought my assistance to help clear his name through media engagements. If this support is being misinterpreted as an attempt to suppress the case, I respectfully disagree. I firmly believe that every accused person deserves to be heard.

In the past, I have extended similar support to several government appointees who were prosecuted under the previous administration and were later exonerated or had their cases dropped by the current Attorney General. Everyone who has followed me closely knows that I will be there for you in times of despair. For example, I was one of the people who stood publicly with Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson because I know him to be a man of integrity and believed in his innocence from the very beginning. I do not believe there is anything wrong with supporting another individual to tell their side of a story—regardless of their political affiliation.

These are the facts. If Hon. Dr. Ayine holds any information to the contrary, I respectfully urge him to make it public. Transparency and accountability must be our shared responsibility as public servants.

That said, I understand Dr. Ayine’s frustration, given that an impersonation account using my name and image made such offensive remarks about him. Sadly, there is little I can do about the existence or content of that account, which I do not control—though I truly wish I could.

Regarding my own response on Facebook to the Attorney General's comments at the press conference, I admit that I authored that particular post. Upon reflection, I acknowledge that the tone and choice of words I used were inappropriate. As a Member of Parliament, a younger colleague, and a junior in the House, I sincerely apologize to Hon. Dr. Ayine, the general public, the NDC party, and Parliament, and fully retract those words. I believe I could have made my point in a more respectful and constructive manner.

I take full responsibility for my words and actions. As a gesture of remorse and respect, I have deleted the post in question—something I rarely do.

The fight against corruption remains a critical priority for His Excellency the President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC government as a whole. It is imperative that we all engage in this effort with integrity, fairness, and mutual respect.

Let us move forward in unity and sincerity, with the national interest and the welfare of the Ghanaian people as our ultimate guide.

Signed:

Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

Member of Parliament

Gomoa Central Constituency.