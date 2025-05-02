President Mahama swears in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana

President John Mahama has officially sworn in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, charging her to play a key role in supporting the Central Bank’s mandate of economic stability and growth.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Friday, May 2, was attended by high-ranking government and financial sector officials, including Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Executive Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama, and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

In his remarks, President Mahama commended the Bank of Ghana for its bold and strategic measures aimed at restoring public trust and stabilizing the country’s economy. He noted that these interventions are already yielding positive results.

“The economy is showing signs of recovery,” President Mahama stated, highlighting that the Ghanaian cedi has seen relative stability — appreciating by 3.1% on the interbank market and about 5% at forex bureaus. This, he added, is expected to help rein in inflation and foster broader economic confidence.

President Mahama urged Mrs. Asante-Asiedu to fully support the Bank’s leadership in meeting its targets and maintaining momentum in the ongoing recovery process. He emphasized the importance of sustaining credibility in monetary policy management to ensure long-term economic resilience.