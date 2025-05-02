The Municipal Director of Education, Dr. Esther A. Yeboah-Adzimah, has urged female teachers in Ho Municipality to rise to the occasion and become transformational leaders in their profession.

Speaking at the 2025 District GNAT Ladies Society (GNATLAS) Roundtable, held on April 30 at the Regional GNAT Hall in Ho, Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah challenged participants to distinguish themselves through professionalism, discipline, and leadership. The event was themed: “The Ghana Education Service at 50: Achievements, Challenges, and the Way Forward in Motivating the Female Teacher for Quality Education Delivery.”

Delivering her keynote address, Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah reminded teachers of their moral and parental responsibilities in the classroom. “In loco parentis,” she emphasized, “means standing in place of parents,” adding, “How am I executing that role as a female teacher in school?”

She emphasized that teaching extends beyond academics, calling for emotional intelligence and exemplary conduct. “Some of us bring our anger from home to the school,” she cautioned. “If you want to succeed as a female teacher or a woman in education, step up your game and do the right thing.”

Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah urged female educators to pursue excellence, maintain proper workplace conduct, and lead by example. She encouraged them to present themselves well in appearance and demeanor, accept correction without defensiveness, and embrace opportunities for professional growth.

She highlighted the significant strides women have made in Ghana’s education sector, referencing trailblazers like Irene Adanusa and Madam Lucy Amanda Asamoah. She noted that in the Ho Municipality, women constitute 75% of basic school heads—an indication of their influence in educational leadership. However, she challenged them to lead with greater purpose and clarity.

Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah acknowledged the structural hurdles many female teachers still face, such as limited access to professional development and underrepresentation in decision-making roles. To address these, she recommended mentorship programmes, gender-sensitive leadership policies, targeted rewards, and a stronger emphasis on work-life balance.

She encouraged teachers not to settle in their comfort zones. “You have a lot embedded in you,” she said. “Maybe the school you are in now is not your final station. Step out and make a difference somewhere else.” She added, “Rolling stones gather no moss,” urging educators to remain dynamic and adaptable.

Applauding GNATLAS for organizing the roundtable, she noted its value beyond social engagement. “It’s a place that helps to shape us as human beings,” she said. In closing, Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah left the audience with a quote from Maya Angelou: “When you learn, teach. When you get, give,” and called on all stakeholders to support female educators through tangible policy actions and cultural change.

GNAT Ho District Chairperson, Madam Lois Tipong Asare, explained that the roundtable’s primary goal was to create a space for women educators to share insights, address concerns, and build camaraderie. The forum, she said, also allows participants to draft resolutions to be submitted to national leadership, ensuring grassroots voices are heard at the highest levels.

She noted that this year’s event maintained its tradition of engagement and idea-sharing, and expressed hope that attendees would relay key discussions to colleagues who were unable to attend. A major resolution passed this year focused on prioritizing regular cancer screenings for members, in response to rising health concerns.

The union, she said, is committed to organizing screenings for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers, and she encouraged members to seek early detection. She also called on non-members to join GNAT to benefit from its broad support system.

The event, held every four years, also saw the election of new district executives. Re-elected were Mad. Veronica Emefa Kissiedu as Secretary, Mad. Paulina Bawaah as Treasurer, and Mad. Seraphine Gbenu as Basic School Representative. Lady Rev. Dorisday Ofori was elected as the Senior High School Rep, and Madam Okah Agnes as the TVET Rep. The position of General Coordinator will be filled later this month during the General District Elections.