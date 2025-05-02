Deadly ambush at sand winning site leaves five dead in Eastern Region

A violent confrontation at a sand winning site in Asiyaw in Ghana’s Eastern Region has left at least five people dead and several others injured, following a deadly ambush during a community-led engagement aimed at curbing illegal sand mining in the area.

The clash occurred during a visit by the boundary chief of the Adonteng Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area, who was accompanied by sub-chiefs and concerned residents. The group had gathered at the site to hold discussions with stakeholders in response to mounting protests by local farmers and community members over environmental degradation caused by unregulated sand winning.

Residents, particularly farmers, have for months voiced frustration over the impact of illegal sand extraction on agricultural lands. Many say the destruction has crippled the cultivation of key crops such as pawpaw, cassava, and maize—staples for both subsistence and commercial farming in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the peaceful gathering quickly turned tragic when a group of armed men stormed the location and opened fire without warning. The attackers are alleged to be linked to individuals identified only as Togbe and Alanyo, who are suspected to have interests in the illegal sand winning operations.

The assailants’ sudden assault triggered chaos and panic, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Survivors described scenes of terror as unarmed villagers fled for safety amid a hail of bullets.

Though the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, sources indicate long-standing tensions between the local population and the illegal miners had escalated in recent weeks. Community leaders had reportedly received threats prior to the visit, raising questions about whether the attack was premeditated.

Security personnel have since been deployed to Asiyaw to restore order, with law enforcement launching a manhunt for the perpetrators. The Eastern Regional Police Command has yet to release an official statement, but local authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The massacre has provoked national outrage, with civil society organizations, environmental activists, and local leaders demanding swift justice and immediate action by government to halt illegal sand mining in the region.

“This is not just an environmental issue anymore—it is a matter of life and death,” a resident said during a community vigil held the following day. “We want justice, and we want an end to this criminal destruction of our land.”

Calls are growing for a comprehensive crackdown on illegal mining and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to protect communities and farmlands increasingly at risk.