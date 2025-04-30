ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Rights International

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International
WED, 30 APR 2025

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr Bright Appiah, has issued a strong call for the immediate abolition of Ghana’s Community Mining Policy, citing its harmful impact on children, particularly through increased child labour and school dropouts in mining communities.

Speaking during the presentation of a new national research report titled “The Hidden Toll of Illegal Mining on Children in Ghana: A Study on the Upshots of Illegal Mining on Children’s Rights to Education, Health and Child Protection,” Mr Appiah warned that the policy, aimed at formalizing small-scale mining, has inadvertently become a conduit for the exploitation of minors.

According to him, “The Community Mining Policy has created significant loopholes that permit the involvement of children in dangerous mining activities. This undermines their fundamental rights to education, health, and a safe childhood.”

The study, conducted by Child Rights International, paints a grim picture of how illegal mining is disrupting children's lives, especially in mining-affected communities. It revealed that while average school enrollment stands at 93% in both mining and non-mining areas among younger children aged 5-12—who make up 61% of all surveyed—the figures drop sharply for older children in mining zones.

In particular, only 18% of children aged 13–14 years and 17% of those aged 15–17 years remain enrolled in school in mining areas, a clear indication of the high dropout rate driven by child involvement in mining. These figures contrast sharply with data from non-mining areas such as New Juaben South and Lower Manya Krobo, where school enrollment stands at 92% and 86% respectively. In mining communities like Upper West Akim and Ayensuano, however, enrollment has dropped to 65% and 62%.

“This pattern of decreasing retention rates among school-going children in mining areas shows that children are being prematurely forced out of school to engage in hazardous work,” Mr Appiah noted.

He stressed that beyond education, illegal mining is exposing children to environmental hazards, particularly mercury poisoning, and poor health outcomes due to water pollution and unsanitary conditions in mining zones. He called on the government to take swift, multi-pronged action to protect Ghanaian children from further harm.

Mr Appiah proposed several key interventions to address the crisis, beginning with the total abolishment of the Community Mining Policy. “We need to rethink this policy entirely. Its continuation only deepens the vulnerability of children,” he said.

He also urged the government to reinforce the implementation of Ghana’s Free Compulsory Basic Education (FCUBE) program. This, he said, should involve increased investment in rural education infrastructure, improved social welfare systems, and the enforcement of strict penalties for parents and guardians who fail to prioritise their children’s education.

He advocated for urgent measures to mitigate the environmental and health risks caused by mining activities. “The government must promote mercury-free mining technologies, establish mobile health clinics in affected communities, invest in water purification systems, and launch national environmental restoration initiatives,” he stated.

Mr. Appiah further recommended the development of a comprehensive, cross-sectoral policy framework that integrates child protection into mining governance. Such a policy, he said, should mandate the environmental rehabilitation of abandoned mining sites and impose severe sanctions on individuals and companies that exploit children or damage critical ecosystems.

“The government must send a strong message that the lives and futures of our children are non-negotiable,” Mr. Appiah concluded. “It is time to prioritise their rights over profit and policy failures.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Constitutional process for removing Chief Justice Torkornoo​​​​​​​ followed' — ...

1 hour ago

Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appointments Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appoint...

1 hour ago

NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption scheme’ — AG NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption sch...

1 hour ago

I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires back at A-Plus I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires...

1 hour ago

GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21 GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21

1 hour ago

You are always demanding your rights but shying away from responsibilities – PURCto Ghanaians You are always demanding your rights but shying away from responsibilities – PUR...

1 hour ago

Mahama launches National Apprenticeship Programme, allocates GHS 300 million to provide 500,000 jobs Mahama launches National Apprenticeship Programme, allocates GHS 300 million to ...

1 hour ago

Government will prioritize fiscal discipline even after exiting IMF programme next year - President Mahama Government will prioritize fiscal discipline even after exiting IMF programme ne...

1 hour ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng Adu-Boahene, wife and two others charged for stealing GH¢49.1million

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates seven Court of Appeal Justices to Supreme Court President Mahama nominates seven Court of Appeal Justices to Supreme Court

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line