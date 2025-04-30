'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Rights International

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr Bright Appiah, has issued a strong call for the immediate abolition of Ghana’s Community Mining Policy, citing its harmful impact on children, particularly through increased child labour and school dropouts in mining communities.

Speaking during the presentation of a new national research report titled “The Hidden Toll of Illegal Mining on Children in Ghana: A Study on the Upshots of Illegal Mining on Children’s Rights to Education, Health and Child Protection,” Mr Appiah warned that the policy, aimed at formalizing small-scale mining, has inadvertently become a conduit for the exploitation of minors.

According to him, “The Community Mining Policy has created significant loopholes that permit the involvement of children in dangerous mining activities. This undermines their fundamental rights to education, health, and a safe childhood.”

The study, conducted by Child Rights International, paints a grim picture of how illegal mining is disrupting children's lives, especially in mining-affected communities. It revealed that while average school enrollment stands at 93% in both mining and non-mining areas among younger children aged 5-12—who make up 61% of all surveyed—the figures drop sharply for older children in mining zones.

In particular, only 18% of children aged 13–14 years and 17% of those aged 15–17 years remain enrolled in school in mining areas, a clear indication of the high dropout rate driven by child involvement in mining. These figures contrast sharply with data from non-mining areas such as New Juaben South and Lower Manya Krobo, where school enrollment stands at 92% and 86% respectively. In mining communities like Upper West Akim and Ayensuano, however, enrollment has dropped to 65% and 62%.

“This pattern of decreasing retention rates among school-going children in mining areas shows that children are being prematurely forced out of school to engage in hazardous work,” Mr Appiah noted.

He stressed that beyond education, illegal mining is exposing children to environmental hazards, particularly mercury poisoning, and poor health outcomes due to water pollution and unsanitary conditions in mining zones. He called on the government to take swift, multi-pronged action to protect Ghanaian children from further harm.

Mr Appiah proposed several key interventions to address the crisis, beginning with the total abolishment of the Community Mining Policy. “We need to rethink this policy entirely. Its continuation only deepens the vulnerability of children,” he said.

He also urged the government to reinforce the implementation of Ghana’s Free Compulsory Basic Education (FCUBE) program. This, he said, should involve increased investment in rural education infrastructure, improved social welfare systems, and the enforcement of strict penalties for parents and guardians who fail to prioritise their children’s education.

He advocated for urgent measures to mitigate the environmental and health risks caused by mining activities. “The government must promote mercury-free mining technologies, establish mobile health clinics in affected communities, invest in water purification systems, and launch national environmental restoration initiatives,” he stated.

Mr. Appiah further recommended the development of a comprehensive, cross-sectoral policy framework that integrates child protection into mining governance. Such a policy, he said, should mandate the environmental rehabilitation of abandoned mining sites and impose severe sanctions on individuals and companies that exploit children or damage critical ecosystems.

“The government must send a strong message that the lives and futures of our children are non-negotiable,” Mr. Appiah concluded. “It is time to prioritise their rights over profit and policy failures.”