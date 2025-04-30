ModernGhana logo
Bantama: Gun shots at NPP Thank You Tour, one stabbed

  Wed, 30 Apr 2025
The stabbed victim

A visit by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Kumasi Bantama on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as part of its ongoing “Thank You Tour,” took a violent turn when a confrontation among students ended in a stabbing incident.

The tour, intended to express gratitude to party supporters, was marred by chaos involving a group of students from Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who had been mobilized to welcome Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent party figure and former presidential aspirant.

430202532313-m5htk8v331-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-11

Eyewitnesses say tensions flared after members of Agyapong’s team allegedly distributed cash to the students, promising each GH¢500. Discontent erupted when some participants claimed they had received less than promised, leading to a heated dispute.

What began as an argument over the uneven distribution of money quickly spiraled into a physical altercation. In the midst of the chaos, one student was stabbed.

430202532313-g3041r5ddx-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-10

The victim was immediately rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. The assailant reportedly fled the scene and is currently being sought by authorities.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the organization of political events involving youth mobilization and the risks associated with using financial incentives to draw crowds.

430202532313-j4eq276ggb-photo-2025-04-29-20-52-12

Comments

Nana Kofi | 4/30/2025 3:43:20 AM

This Kennedy Agyapomg #DE ASEM BEBA#

Comments1
