Cookware and the Rise in Cancer Cases in Ghana: The Hidden Dangers of PFAS Chemicals

Yakubu Adam, Toxicologist

The increasing cancer burden in Ghana mirrors a concerning global trend. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 alone (WHO, 2022). In Ghana, the situation is similarly alarming: the WHO estimated 24,009 new cancer cases and 15,802 cancer deaths in 2020 (GLOBOCAN, 2020).

While various factors contribute to cancer incidence, recent investigations suggest that everyday exposures to harmful chemicals, including those found in cookware, may be an overlooked driver. Notably, non-stick cookware, popular for its convenience, has been identified as a potential source of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a class of synthetic chemicals linked to cancer and other severe health issues.

My article delves into the science behind PFAS, their link to cancer, their prevalence in non-stick cookware, and safer alternatives for Ghanaian households.

Understanding PFAS: The "Forever Chemicals"

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a large group of human-made chemicals prized for their ability to resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. This makes them ideal for use in products like non-stick cookware, food packaging, water-repellent clothing, and firefighting foams.

However, the same properties that make PFAS useful also make them persistent in the environment and human body — leading to the nickname "forever chemicals." PFAS do not break down easily and can accumulate over time, resulting in long-term health risks (EPA, 2022).

Some major PFAS associated with non-stick cookware include: Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), Perfluoro octane sulfonate (PFOS), GenX chemicals (used as a replacement for PFOA), Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), Perfluoro hexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS). Each of these has been linked, to varying degrees, to cancer development and other health concerns.

PFAS Role in Cancer Development

Research over the past decades has consistently shown that exposure to PFAS chemicals can increase cancer risk.

PFOA: Classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2B), PFOA has been linked to kidney and testicular cancers in epidemiological studies (IARC, 2017). A pivotal study, the C8 Health Project, which studied communities exposed to PFOA, confirmed associations between PFOA and various cancers (Barry et al., 2013). PFOS: Animal studies have shown PFOS can cause liver and thyroid tumors (ATSDR, 2021). Human data is less clear but suggests possible links to cancer. GenX chemicals: Although designed as safer alternatives to PFOA, early studies show that GenX can cause similar types of cancers in laboratory animals, particularly liver cancer (EPA, 2021). PFNA and PFHxS: These have been associated with increased risks of certain cancers and immune system disruption, although less extensively studied than PFOA and PFOS (CDC, 2022).

The mechanisms by which PFAS may induce cancer include Oxidative stress, Endocrine disruption: Interference with hormones, Immune system suppression

Non-Stick Cookware: A Silent Exposure Route

Non-stick pots and pans, particularly those coated with Teflon (a brand name for a substance containing PFOA until around 2013), have been a primary route of PFAS exposure in households.

At high temperatures (above 260°C or 500°F), non-stick coatings can begin to break down, releasing toxic fumes and PFAS particles (National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, 2022). Even when used correctly, gradual wear and tear can release PFAS into food over time.

Though manufacturers claim that newer cookware is PFOA-free, many simply replaced PFOA with similar, still-toxic chemicals like GenX.

In Ghana, where regulation and consumer protection regarding chemical exposure may be less stringent, non-stick cookware especially cheaper imported brands could still contain harmful PFAS in significant amounts.

WHO Statistics on Cancer: A Grim Reminder

Globally:

1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime (WHO, 2022).

70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, like Ghana.

In Ghana:

Common cancers include breast, cervical, prostate, liver, and colorectal cancers.

WHO estimates that lifestyle and environmental factors, including chemical exposures, play a significant role in these statistics.

Given the steady rise of cancer cases in Ghana, investigating hidden environmental exposures like PFAS becomes critical.

For concerned consumers, safer alternatives exist:

Cast Iron: Naturally non-stick when properly seasoned and free from synthetic coatings.

Stainless Steel: Durable and chemical-free, excellent for searing and sautéing.

Ceramic Cookware: If genuinely PFAS-free, ceramic-coated pans offer a non-stick experience without the toxic chemicals.

Glass Cookware: Ideal for baking and non-reactive.

Carbon Steel: Similar to cast iron but lighter, ideal for frying and high-heat cooking.

Consumers should always verify that products are explicitly labeled "PFAS-free," not just "PFOA-free," to avoid replacement chemicals like GenX.

Global Industry Response: Are We Making Progress?

There is growing international recognition of PFAS-related dangers:

In 2006, major companies agreed to phase out PFOA under the EPA’s PFOA Stewardship Program.

The European Union aims to ban all non-essential uses of PFAS by 2030 (European Chemicals Agency, 2023).

Some U.S. states (e.g., California, Maine) have moved toward banning PFAS in cookware and other consumer goods.

The United Nations has added PFOS and PFOA to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, requiring countries to take measures to eliminate or reduce their use.

However, progress is slow, and many replacement chemicals still pose similar risks.

In Ghana and much of Africa, regulatory efforts lag far behind. Advocacy for stricter import controls and public education on safer cookware options is urgently needed.

In conclusion, the rise in cancer cases in Ghana, though multi-faceted, is increasingly linked to environmental and household exposures like PFAS in non-stick cookware. With mounting scientific evidence of the carcinogenic potential of these chemicals, it is vital that consumers, manufacturers, and policymakers prioritize safer alternatives. Choosing PFAS-free cookware, demanding stricter regulations, and staying informed are essential steps for Ghanaian households to safeguard their health.

The invisible dangers lurking in our kitchens must not be ignored. Our fight against cancer may well begin with the simple act of choosing a safer cooking pot.

Source: Yakubu Adam (Toxicologist-FIND Ghana)

